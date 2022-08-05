Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?

The Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park in St. Augustine, Florida Ebayabe on Wikicommons

If you've never been to St. Augustine, Florida, you are honestly missing out. I've only been twice to visit my mother, even before I moved to Orlando about a year ago. (I'm a homebody in one of the most exciting states, it's terrible, I know). Still, it was easy to see what a beautiful, unique, sunny little bit of heaven St. Augustine is. It's also historically interesting, with many haunted locations and fascinating landmarks I've learned and written about over my time here. One of the most unexpected yet would have to be the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park. I wish on everything I had gone to see it now that I know about it.

One of the more popular urban legends floating around Florida says somewhere in St. Augustine lies the fabled Fountain of Youth. And the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park says it's right here, baby. The moment I came across this beauty of a story, as I poked around Google, I asked, "what in the world is this place?"

I am just shy of a year living in Orlando and am a California native. Despite my time performing for Disney Cruise Lines, where I only spent a tiny amount of time in Orlando off-ship, all I know about Florida was there's Disney, Florida Man, and gators.

know. So, yes, I'm a noob, and I'm saying this because it gives me an excuse to give you an explanation of my understanding of what this place is. Also, many locals may have never known this place existed, and this story is for us clueless folk.

Let's go.

Is the Fountain of Youth in St. Augustine, Florida?

This private park on a beautiful 15-acre plot is more than a relaxing place to hang out and enjoy the stunning scenery, it is the first Spanish settlement in the world, and Pedro Menéndez de Avilés was the one to do it in 1565. It is not only the first Spanish settlement but the oldest "continuously occupied European settlement in North America." It is also proudly listed on the National

That alone is insanely cool and more than enough reason to visit (it is now added to my very long list). But this is also the (apparent) place Ponce De Leon discovered the Fountain of Youth. Before Pedro set foot on the land, Ponce De Leon had a run around it and explored. He even claimed Florida for the Spanish crown, but colonies only started sticking after Pedro began his.

Sorry, Ponce.

The other question I had when I learned about this incredible and unique slice of Florida history was: do they have any evidence that this could be the Fountain of Youth? No. There is currently none to back this up. Also, even the attraction owner of the park Walter B. Fraser says the Fountain of Youth story is "at best" a tall tale.

However, countless excavations on the land (a dig site still active today!) have led to the discovery of many gorgeous artifacts, ancient structures, and fossilized pet dogs—so many pieces of the past.

Even better, a wide variety of exhibits, demonstrations, and events are happening. It's even dog friendly, according to BringFido.com.

A+++++ I'd say. Even though I've never been. I can't wait to visit this incredible part of Florida and St. Augustine's history.

My only question is: who's coming with me?