Make sure to say hello to the ghost if you're riding Pirates of the Caribbean

The famous Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disney World, Orlando David Bjorgen Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 2.5 License.

It’s no secret to Floridians, visitors, and the entire world really, that Disney world is the star of the state. Anytime someone hears “Orlando” or even “Florida”, mouse ears swim into view. The same goes for California, my home state.

Many of the native Floridians I’ve chosen to speak to have either embraced the entire grip Disney has on Florida. They’ve gotten their passes or even a job in the park. Some people will uproot their entire lives to move to Florida to work for Disney (I’m raising my hand, but I was a performer on the Disney Magic, so it’s a little different, but not by much.)

Disney truly is the main dish in Orlando, no matter what your opinion of the company is. But did you know many rides in the park are (allegedly) very haunted? Perhaps you did. The ghost stories and lore about Disney go hand in hand with its history about how Walt started the park as a tiny dream and a drawing of a mouse. But since Disney world’s establishment in 1971 as part of the Florida Project, there has been a lot of talk. And one of the most popular stories comes from one of the most famous rides at the park, Pirates of the Caribbean.

Now, as with most legends, this story has a few different versions, but I’ll I’ve researched and compared to the one I heard during my time at Disney world all center on a young boy named George who allegedly died on the ride, though there are absolutely no record of a boy or anyone dying during construction.

It’s said George worked on building the ride during it’s debut in the 70s at Magic Kingdom. George ended up crushed by a falling beam, or in some versions, the burning tower just after the pirate ship dog fight fell and killed George (it’s even called “George’s Tower”.) Here’s a fun rumor: George had carved his name on the underside of the tower before he died, and no matter how people try to clean it off or paint over it, the initials will not go away.

To add to this already creepy story, some alleged cast members are said to have seated an older, crying woman in a boat who they realized later on was George’s mother. Oh, and this was just after the ride opened.

As for George, he likes to cause a bit of trouble, especially if cast members (and guests, too? I’ve heard that). If ignored, He also likes to mess with female cast members, who report feeling “taps on their backsides” and having their bras snapped.

Really, George?

As a former Disney Magic crew member, no matter how you feel about Disney, I can say that hunting for a Disney ghost is worth the time if you’re heading to the park for any reason. Just remain respectful, always. You don’t want a lifetime ban from Disney, trust. My only question is: Who's coming with me?

We'll just have to make sure to say, "Good Morning!" to George.