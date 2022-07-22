There's (allegedly) a bathroom ghost haunting this popular Sanford, Florida Brewery.

When I first moved to Orlando, I have to admit, I didn't expect there to be such a huge bar/beer culture here. People are very serious about their local hang outs, their favorite IPAs. Bar culture really is an entire culture here in not only Orlando, but all over Florida. And one of the names you'll here most around these parts is "Wops Hops Brewing Co." Although located just outside of Orlando in Sanford, Florida (an easy 30 minute drive), this hasn't stopped this popular hangout from being on the lips of pretty much everyone I've talked to when moving to Orlando who told me the best places to hang out. With a four-and-a-half star rating on TripAdvisor and a ranking as #23 out of 235 for restaurants in Sanford Florida, it seems that many others agree.

Located at 419 Sanford Ave. Sanford, FL 32771-1970, guests who go to Wops Hops Brewing Co. Will not only be treated to a range of signature craft drinks, food tours with different delicious flat breads, and even gluten free beer. If you're lucky, the owners will even be in the restaurant, and you can have a chat with them. (The reviews all say they are both very friendly!).

But if you're reading this, you already know this bar is "special". Just take it from the top review on TripAdvisor: “Great Experience, despite the bathroom ghost.”

The rest of the five-star review reads: "This place is great. They make their own well known and tasty craft beers and we were served a flight of flatbreads during our food tour. The owners were both great guys to talk with. Definitely stop here if your a beer enthusiast. They also have gluten free beer but it's not made by them. Oh, and apparently there is a ghost that haunts one of the restrooms. haha".

Interesting. And the story behind the possible haunting just gets more interesting.

Who is the bathroom ghost haunting Wops Hops Brewing Co.?

According to good old Sanford history, before Wops Hops was what it is today, it was a fish market called Stokes. Built in 1916, the market didn't close until the 70s, and of course as we all know, with old buildings, there are usually ghosts. Reports from mediums who've visited the building say there are "five ghosts who still reside in the building". The ghosts are named: Jennifer, Claudia, Stephen, David, and one unknown. And they've been "seen wandering the brewery on any occasions".

Those who've come to have a pint at the brewery have told stories of experiencing "cold spots, and misty apparitions." Also, if you happen to bring your dog by, people have said their pets have become "uneasy in the beer garden".

Now I'm not much of a drinker or a lover or beer, but I might have to make the drive out to Wops Hops for a drink sometime. Who's coming with me?