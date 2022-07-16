This famous Disney World dark-ride is (allegedly) haunted by a little boy

The famous Haunted Mansion in Orlando, Florida HarshLight Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Even if you don’t live in Orlando or at least the state of Florida, if you don’t know what Disney World is, where have you been? Every child’s dream destination for a family vacation and easily One of the most successful companies in our world today, Disney World, is for sure one of the Crown jewels or THE Crown Jewel of Orlando, Florida.

Disney World opened on October 1, 1971, under the “Florida Project” developed in the 1960s. The various resorts that cover the 25,000 sprawling acres owned by the Walt Disney Company include Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. There are also two water parks, Disney’s Windsor Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. Outside of rides there are 31 resort hotels, all with different themes, golf courses, camping resorts, anything you can imagine. If you want to even not spend a dime, you can go to Disney Springs and walk around looking at all the beautiful shops and decorations. There is truly something for everyone at Disney World.

Personally, I have my own views on the company after performing for them on the cruise line. And I will keep them out of this article because they are not favorable. Still, despite my personal views and experience, I can appreciate the rich history that comes with the park. Particularly all the ghost stories, which are as famous as the park it’s self.

Everyone is at least aware that rides at Disney World are (allegedly) haunted, and one of the most obvious rides that has a story attached to it would be the famous Haunted Mansion. Housed in the Magic Kingdom at Disney World, The Haunted Mansion is a beloved and staple dark-ride for the company, being featured at both Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland (and Disney World). And because the ride is so popular, many employees have claimed they get asked (or not asked) to scatter ashes of their loved ones.

It’s always a rite of passage for a Disney World employee who gets a job working attractions at the haunted mansion at some point has to deal with cleaning up ashes.

However, this has been widely confirmed to be not true by Disney itself and chalked up to just rumors and part of cast member lore. Though they admitted to the LA times in 2007 that people ask from “time to time (to spread ashes)” but are always told, “no”.

Disney World is a mysterious place. There are places inside the park you wouldn’t dream exist. Many things have happened here. Could it be so impossible that they were ghost left behind? The Haunted Mansion also has quite the dark history that should be noted.

One potential spirit is one of a young boy. It just so happens that there is also a California version of this story at the haunted mansion at Disneyland, which to me, seems a little suspicious, but that’s fine. I mean, lots of kids ride the ride, so is it really so far-fetched?

One very spooked visitor posted on the popular WDW magic forms back in 2004, for that they took a photo and a face of a boy stared back from the doom buggy in front of them. They even tweeted the photo, which is chilling. The forum commenter also wanted to note that “not only was he not there when I took the pic there wasn’t a child of this age than 20 people in front of me in line. Not only that, what’s he doing looking at me? There is no flash and no visible light coming from me. It’s all infrared, and invisible to the naked eye. “

Terrifying.

I’m not planning to go to Disney World again soon, but I might have to ride the haunted mansion once more. Who’s going with me?