Riverside, CA

Would you stay at this historic (and possibly haunted) Riverside Hotel?

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ApAzB_0gN3m4v100
The Mission Inn in Riverside, CA

Let me tell you something. Riverside is one of my favorite places in the world. I can tell you now that a lot of California natives will not agree with me (natives either love it or hate it.) But I’ve lived there, and it was absolutely charming. One of the most charming places would have to be the Mission Inn. It's also one of the most haunted places you can go in California.

Why is the Mission Inn considered to be so haunted?

If you’ve never gone to the Mission Inn or even seen it, it is an absolute must. Originally a boarding house in 1876, the Mission Inn Hotel and Spa became fully operational in the 1900s, once opened by Frank Miller. Eventually, in response to his success, Mr. Miller added over 200 rooms in the mission wing to the hotel in 1903. Over time, the hotel added three more wings: the Cloister, Spanish, and the Rotunda Wing, which all debuted in 1931. Along with the many amazing items that Miller displayed at the hotel is the oldest bell in Christendom, which goes all the way back to 1247.

Not only is the hotel beautiful, but I can tell you how amazing the food is. There is a lovely restaurant on site that rarely has many reservations available, but if you can get in, it is absolutely worth it. Also, during Christmas time, the lights are an absolute spectacle and a popular tradition in Riverside. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a wedding happening as it is a popular Place to say “I do “as well. The Mission Inn has hosted many celebrities, such as Betty Davis, Tom Hanks, Amelia Earhart, Helen Keller, Judy Garland, and Barbra Streisand, to name a few.

Truly, the Mission Inn is a gem. But did you know it’s apparently really, really haunted? As many times as I have been there, I had no clue. None.

There are a few notable haunted locations around Riverside, but the Mission Inn definitely tops the list. Those who stay at the hotel have made many reports about ghostly happenings. Mr. Miller, who loved and ran the mission inn hotel until he died in 1935, raised his family to include the hotel in their lives. Perhaps the comfortability with the hotel is why the children of Mr. Miller, Frank and Alice still potentially haunt it. Guests and employees alike say that the children “wander the mission in hallways and that they haunt many of the rooms. “

In life, both of the children’s rooms were on the fourth floor, with Frank’s in the north-east corner. These rooms are rumored to have the most paranormal activity, as well as the bridal suite and room number 215. Oh, also there are haunted catacombs underneath the hotel. Yeah.

Reports that come from the hotel most commonly speak of guests being “Touched or pushed, cell phones failing, floating blue lights, and the sound of Alice singing. “

Personally, I can’t wait to go home and book a room at the Mission Inn. Pampering and ghosts? Count me in. My only question is: Who’s coming with me?

