There's a haunted costume shop in Modesto, CA

Masks in a costume shop stock photo. Not from Daydreams and Nightmares Giana Nardy on Pixabay

Growing up in Atwater, Modesto was the place to be. I've said it before and I'll say it again, when your parents said, "get in the car we're going to Modesto," you knew it was going to be a good day. There are lots of popular businesses that have been the staple of the City for generations, and one such place is popular costume shop Daydreams and Nightmares.

Located at 1219 7th St. in Modesto California, Daydreams and Nightmares is an all out superstore for every costume problem you may have. When I was in seventh grade, I actually went here to get my costume for the Renaissance fair and they had an incredible selection of stunning costumes make up, everything that you can want for your costume. The staff was amazingly helpful and kind as well. And judging from all the different reviews that you can find about this business on Google and other sites, it’s clear that their services haven’t changed and they’re still top quality.

Still, you might want to look elsewhere for your costume needs. Why? Because this place is apparently insanely haunted.

Why is Daydreams and Nightmares considered to be so haunted?

Luckily, Daydreams and Nightmares is not shy about talking about their haunted status and has shared their story with numerous publications and has even been covered by the Travel Channel on their show "A Haunting".

When the Travel Channel gets involved you know you are onto something.

Originally, Daydreams and Nightmares was actually a funeral home. When the current owners of the costume shop bought the place, they were even told “the property contains human remains on site in the form of ashes from his cremated on the property".

The majority of the stories coming from Daydreams and Nightmares center around the dolls that are displayed as props in the store. However it was the owner of the store, Dana, who first started to experience strange unexplained phenomenon. According to Dana, she was able to capture a full body operation of a woman in a dress on camera “standing in her store well after it was closed.“

If that isn’t spooky enough other employees of the store have said they have seen “shadowy figures in their peripheral vision, along with “objects moving around the store while nobody else is around. “When did the haunting start? Many speculate that it was after a coffin was bought by Dana from Argentina to add to the interior design of the store.

As for the dolls, locals have had run-ins with them too. A local woman had gone to the store in hopes of finding a Halloween costume when she first moved into town. Eventually she saw a doll “perched on a shelf toward the back of the store quote. The woman described all as creepy but not in any gross kind away or anything.

When the woman left the doll and continued to shop she noticed it on the other side of the store and thought it was a double until she noticed the other doll was also not in a spot.

I don’t know about you but I think I am in need of a new costume, one specifically from Modesto. A haunted costume shop is the place for me. But consider looking elsewhere if you spook easy, even if they are the best in Modesto. As for everyone else, who's coming with me?