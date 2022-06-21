If you're a time traveler, this wild store in Echo Park is the place for you

The Echo Park Time Travel Mart in Los Angeles, CA Mcrotty Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

I miss living in California so much. It truly is one of the most unique states in the entire country. There's so much history and places that'll make you say quote what? Quote at your doorstep it's almost impossible to see it all. Or at least it was for me. This is the only excuse I have from missing a gem Like the Echo Park Time Travel Mart.

I'm not joking. This place actually exists. located at 1714 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, the Time Travel Mart prides itself on catering to those traveling from another dimension, offering them items they will need during their stay in our world, whether it be pills for time travel sickness to Barbarian Repellent.

Yes, I said Barbarian Repellent.

What is the Time Travel Mart in Echo Park?

With the slogan, “Whenever you are, we’re already then”, The Time Travel Mart says they were “established in an unknown year and dimension” and that the “exact details have been heroically lost to a black hole”, but in reality, the Time Travel Mart opened in 2008. Another location opened in Mar Vista in 2012.

But this store is more than just full of wacky and fun items like robot toupees. It’s actually a non-profit organization run by the company “826”, who also launched the Superhero Supply Store in Brooklyn, NY and the Pirate Supply Company in San Francisco. What’s even more touching about this company and their wonderful stores is they are all completely non-profit.

All proceeds from the stores goes to “supporting Los Angeles students with their creative and expository writing skills, and to helping teachers inspire their students to write.” The money earned from sales goes to making these programs, which they run in the back of the stores, free for all children.

If that isn’t the perfect excuse to go buy some “Robot Emotions” I don’t know what is. And if you’re really interested, you can even volunteer at the Time Travel Mart. I know where I’m headed the moment I go home to California.

My only question is: Who’s coming with me?