This Modesto Red Lion Inn is apparently haunted. Would you book a room?

I've been reminiscing a lot about my home state of California, particularly Central California where I grew up. The older I get, the more digging I do into this crazy state, and honestly, what I've found has changed me. I never knew so many haunted places were just around the corner from me.

Located at 1612 Sisk Rd. in Modesto, The Red Lion Hotel is one place that has caught my interest. Did you know this chain hotel is apparently haunted?

Why is the Red Lion Hotel in Modesto considered to be so haunted?

I have to admit, a Red Lion chain hotel in Modesto is the last place I expected to be haunted. In fact, the place seems pretty charming. A three-star, low-budget in that is reviewed as "clean and neat' on Tripadvisor, this hotel offers tired travelers a prime location in the heart of Modesto. A few miles away guests will be able to find Elk Park and some popular businesses. A bit further along the road you can find Columbia (gold rush town) and Yosemite. I found it particularly funny that the listing for the Red Lion on Booked.net mentions a nearby In-N-Out burger as a perk. (If you've ever eaten there, it certainly is a plus).

But none of this interests me. I want to know about the ghosts. There have been numerous reports from guests and employees alike about the ghostly activity going on at this hotel. According to accounts recording on reputable website Hauntedplaces.com, people have said they've heard " people talking when no one else is present." Stories of a haunted kitchen also surfaced. And for those who are really brave and want to stay the night, the rooms to stay in for a ghostly experience are 152, 206, and 420. To further hammer in it's haunted status, this hotel is also listen on Frlightfind,com. And while there are no reviews, it has a perfect four star rating and six reviews, which is enough to peek some curiosity, don't you think?

I know exactly where I'm headed when I visit home. My only question is: who's coming with me?