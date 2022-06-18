You can be buried in an underwater graveyard in Key Biscayne, FL

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpLVi_0g9EYtGM00
The amazing Neptune Memorial Reef in Key Biscayne, FLTodd Murray from Bloomington, MN, USA Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

I've lived in Florida for almost a full year now, and there are so many reasons why I love living here. And one of a kind, jaw-dropping places like the awesome Neptune Memorial Reef in Key Biscane, FL just outside of Miami is a huge reason why. I only just learned of this place and I have never rushed faster to the keyboard too see if anyone has been here.

What is the Neptune Memorial Reef in Key Biscayne, FL?

Founded in 2007 as the world's largest man-made reef at over 600,000 square feet, the Neptune Memorial was the brain-child of Gary Levine and brought to life by Kim Brandell. The project to build the memorial reef, which was formally known as the Atlantis Reef Project/Atlantis Reef, is located 3.25 miles off the coast of Key Biscayne, Fl. The goal for this reef since 2012 has been a 16-acre addition complete with underwater roadways and inches to sit.

What's really interesting about the Neptune Memorial Reef is that, although often billed in the media as an "underwater cemetery/mausoleum", it is not one and does not qualify. So what happens to the remains of the people who want to be buried here? Well, it's pretty genius.

The ashes of the deceased are lovingly mixed with cement and casted as "features of the Reef". Memorial plaques are also stationed. Which makes the name of "cremation memorial site" a lot more fitting. On their website, they call themselves "an undersea tribute to life", which is even cooler if you ask me. It is known as "the most beautiful underwater cemetery". Fun fact, visitors can even see celebrity-chef Julia Child's memorial down in the Reef.

Why you should visit the Reef

Okay, so, jig is up for me, I haven't been here yet so I can't speak to much about this. Still, it's easy to see there are clearly so many reasons to make a trip out to Key Biscayne, which is about a 3 hour and 41 minute ride in a car from Orlando where I currently am.

One look at Trip Advisor and the reviews there will tell you that this place is a real win, a "diver's paradise". According to the official Neptune Memorial Reef site, "all are welcome". Florida locals and numerous travel websites will tell you it's a popular place to scuba, snorkel, and have fun with the family. Be aware that the Reef is officially a "sanctuary to endangered and threatened species", so make sure to be on your best behavior.

And as for being buried here, it'll cost $2,600 for "standard placement" and $4,000 for cremation.

If you'd like to visit the reef, "it is free and accessible to everyone", according to the website, but there are a few rules.

  • Do not fish as it disrupts the ecosystem
  • be gentle as this is the marine life's home
  • share with reef divers

And of course, respect that there are actual people's ashes all around you.

That's it!

Honestly, this might be the option for me when I go. Until then, I'm going to have to take a trip out to the reef to see it for myself. My only question is: Who's coming with me?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 13

Published by

"Reader beware, you're in for a scare!--R.L. Stine"

Orlando, FL
8455 followers

More from Evie M.

Kissimmee, FL

Be wary eating at this adorable and tasty Kissimmee, Florida Cafe

Not food from the cafe. Stock photo.Edward Franklin on Unsplash. Florida is amazing state with so many one-of-a-kind things to do and see. After living here for a year, it's clear to me why it's one of the top tourist destinations in the world and why so many flock to visit yearly. The food in Florida is also a huge part of the allure. As a California native who's traveled the world, I thought I knew good food, but Florida has some of the best.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

If you're a time traveler, this wild store in Echo Park is the place for you

The Echo Park Time Travel Mart in Los Angeles, CAMcrotty Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. I miss living in California so much. It truly is one of the most unique states in the entire country. There's so much history and places that'll make you say quote what? Quote at your doorstep it's almost impossible to see it all. Or at least it was for me. This is the only excuse I have from missing a gem Like the Echo Park Time Travel Mart.

Read full story
2 comments
Yorba Linda, CA

Don't ever visit this Yorba Linda Cemetery on June 15th

The Yorba Cemetery in Yorba Linda, CABluesnote on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. I always enjoyed Yorba Linda. A city with a small town community, smiling faces, just a nice place to live and be. Just outside of Los Angeles, (27 miles to be more exact), Yorba Linda has earned its reputation as "one of the best small cities in America". But did you also know it was haunted?

Read full story
10 comments
San Luis Obispo, CA

This popular San Luis Obispo noodle house is (apparently) really haunted

Not food from Lee Hang Low restaurant. I couldn't find a picture I could use so this is a stock photo.Frank from 5 AM Ramen on Unsplash. When a Californian (or at least me) hears the name “San Luis Obispo”, immediately thoughts of rolling hills, swanky homes, and one of the most famous Farmers Markets in the country comes to mind. I’m not sure what comes to your mind when you think of it, whether it be home or simply a beautiful California locale, but I’d bet for the majority of you “ghosts” weren’t on the table.

Read full story
Atwater, CA

This "boring Atwater tourist trap" is one of the scariest places you can go in California

Air Force One at Castle Air Museum in Atwater, CATaurusEmerald on Wikimedia Commons. Before anyone says anything, I do not consider the Castle Air Museum to be a "boring tourist trap". I have personally worked there when I was younger, and it is far from it. But as kids growing up in Atwater/Merced (AKA "Merdead") all the majority of us knew is it looked like a dusty plane graveyard rather than a place filled with incredible history, bravery, sacrifice, and apparently some ghosts. I have heard it dozens and dozens referred to a "boring tourist trap" when it is in fact the one place you should run to when visiting Atwater/Merced.

Read full story
12 comments
Lone Pine, CA

Visit Lone Pine, CA—the apparent home of a "Mountain Devil"

the Alabama Hills in Lone Pine, CAJoshua Gresham hammy Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication. I spent twenty-four long, amazing years in California, with all but four of them spent in Central California. And yet, daily I am being surprised by all the strange places and things my home state has to offer that I knew nothing about. Lone Pine, CA, known as the gateway to Mt. Whitney and Death Valley, is familiar to me only in flashes as we traveled elsewhere for our camping trip. I'd always wanted to stop and see the snow topped mountains, the desert.

Read full story
8 comments
Modesto, CA

This Modesto Red Lion Inn is apparently haunted. Would you book a room?

Not the Red Lion Hotel in Modesto.Uploaded by xnatedawgx on Wikimedia Commons. I've been reminiscing a lot about my home state of California, particularly Central California where I grew up. The older I get, the more digging I do into this crazy state, and honestly, what I've found has changed me. I never knew so many haunted places were just around the corner from me.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

One of the "Scariest Haunted Sites in California" is this Modesto Cemetery

Freemason Memorial at Acacia cemeteryTim Evanston on Flickr.com Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) I've been writing a lot about my home state of California. The moment I left I've been homesick, but now that I'm learning about so much haunted history not thirty minutes from my old door, I'm heartbroken. The place I'm focusing on today is one I've passed many times not knowing the stories surrounding it and it's status as "One of the Scariest Haunted Sites in California": Acacia Memorial Park.

Read full story
11 comments
Stockton, CA

Hotel Stockton Apartments might be home to a bunch of ghosts

The historic Hotel StocktonMichael Aivaliotis Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. I miss living in California. There's so much history and it's a truly unique state. I even miss Stockton, where I was born and frequently visited, no matter how boring I thought it was at the time. I always felt something "special" about Stockton, and it turns out I was right.

Read full story
5 comments
Stockton, CA

Did you know there's an (apparently) haunted Burlington Coat Factory in Stockton, CA?

Not the haunted Burlington Coat Factory in Stockton.JJBers from Willimantic, Connecticut, USA. I miss living in California. I grew up there, spent twenty-something long years there, and was even born in Stockton. But I swear, everyday there is something new I learned about. my home state that just makes me say "Whaaaa?" Especially when I was only an hours drive away.

Read full story
11 comments
Merced, CA

I had no idea the hotel I grew up next to is (allegedly) haunted

The Tioga Hotel in Merced, CAPublichall on wikimedia commons. So I'm pretty mindblown right now. It's amazing the things you never know about the place you grew up in until you leave and start reflecting about your life. The town of Atwater and Merced (aka "Mer-dead") are considered, at least by the locals I spoke to for my twenty-four years of life there, are probably the least exciting towns in all of California. But I'm starting to realize now that's simply not true. Throughout the small towns and the seemingly mundane hustle and bustle, there's a lot of history, speculation, and otherworldly legends. One legend that caught my eye was about the Tiago Hotel in Merced, California.

Read full story
13 comments
Modesto, CA

Would you hike along the terrifying (and possibly haunted) Dry Creek Running Trail in Modesto, CA?

NOT the Dry Creek Running Trail in Modesto, CA. I couldn't find a photo to use.by Simon Berger on Unsplash.com. I've been writing a lot about my home state of California lately. As an adult I've been reminiscing about all the different incredible stories I missed as I blissfully went through life thinking the little town of Atwater was the most boring place in all of California, not realizing how far from the truth I actually was. Everyone in the Central Valley has heard of Modesto. Only an hour away from my hometown and the biggest city nearby (even if a lot of people complain about it), any time I heard the name "Modesto" I got pumped because I knew we were going to the mall or something fun. But I had no idea how many haunted spots are sprinkled through this seemingly "lame" town. Namely, The Dry Creek Running Trail.

Read full story
30 comments
Modesto, CA

Would you visit the ghosts of the beautiful and terrifying McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CA?

the McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CAValente Quintero Castro on Wikimediacommons Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License. I miss living in California. I miss my home in Atwater, growing up in the Central Valley with so much at your fingertips, and this was in the "middle of nowhere". I've been thinking of home a lot, including all the amazing stories and strange happenings I was oblivious to as a kid, with some happening in the next town over. I lived only an hour from Modesto, which means it became a regular place to visit (their mall was sooo much better than ours) and still I had no idea such a historic place like the beautiful (and allegedly haunted) McHenry Mansion even existed. But now I do. And it's quite the story.

Read full story
26 comments
Bismarck, ND

Beware of "the Stack Monster" Haunting the Liberty Memorial Building?

Liberty Memorial Building in Bismarck, NDCarrie Scarr on Wikimedia Commons. I always write about how much I love North Dakota and will continue to do so until I take my last breath. When I first moved there, I'll admit I laughed with my ex-husband and asked, "are you serious?" but it's a time I'll never forget. The only regret I have is not knowing how rich North Dakota's haunted history is. The legend we're talking about today is the "Stack Monster" that allegedly haunts the Liberty Memorial Building, but first, a little history.

Read full story

Would you stay at "South Dakota's Most Haunted Campground"?

Not an actual photo of Sica Hollow. I couldn't find one I could use.Starsania on Adobestock.com. I loved South Dakota. I’m so glad I chose to vacation out in the Blackhills during the years I lived in North Dakota. With breathtaking scenery, fresh air, and one of the coolest casinos I’ve ever been to, it’s more than worth a visit—it’s a must go location. The only thing I would change about my experience in South Dakota would be the fact I had no idea how many haunted locations there were around the state. I mean, wow. And one of the most (allegedly) haunted would have to be Sica Hollow State Park. I can’t believe I didn’t go. What a missed opportunity. It’s not the blackjack dealer’s fault, but when he mentioned it in passing, he said nothing about it’s haunted history.

Read full story
4 comments
Bodega, CA

The famous schoolhouse from Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" is apparently super haunted

The famous Potter Schoolhouse in Bodega, CAPaulhaberstroh Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. I love being a California native. If there's one thing I'm immensely proud of, it's saying "California" when someone asks where I'm from. I spent pretty much my whole life there save for the last ten years, and you know what's funny? I still am getting surprised about my home state.

Read full story
6 comments
Placerville, CA

Would you hike to see the "crying ghost" of Grouse Lake?

Grouse Lake in Sacramento Valley, Markleville, CAEnrico Blasutto Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. I miss living in California. It was the most amazing place to grow up. There is so much to see and do a lifetime won't get you through at all. Though as a kid I really couldn't care less, as an adult I've been thinking a lot about all the different haunted places we visited and I had no clue. One such place is Grouse Lake.

Read full story
4 comments
Turlock, CA

Would you hang out with the prankster ghost at the Moose Lodge in Turlock, CA?

Not the Moose Lodge in Turlock. I couldn't find an imagine I could use."Moose Lodge" by pixeljones is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I always loved visiting Turlock growing up in Merced, CA. When your parents told you to load up in the car and that we were going to Turlock or Modesto, you knew they planned something cool. Maybe that’s not how it feels to people who live in Turlock, but it did to us. Once I moved away as an adult did I ruminate on all the unexplainable and weird stories coming out of California. Particularly paranormal stories. But never once did I suspect Turlock to be haunted, or the harmless-looking Moose Lodge we used to drive past weekly.

Read full story
8 comments
Medora, ND

Would You Stay at the Oldest and (Potentially) Most Haunted Hotel in North Dakota?

The Rough Rider's Hotel in Medora, North Dakota"Medora Rough Riders Hotel" by minnemom is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. I miss living in North Dakota. I know that may shock many people because when they hear of North Dakota, all they think about are the brutal snowstorms and seemingly “lame” scenery (not my words). Little do they know how rich in history—both ghostly and otherwise—North Dakota is.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy