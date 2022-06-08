Modesto, CA

Would you hike along the terrifying (and possibly haunted) Dry Creek Running Trail in Modesto, CA?

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hcQx6_0g4JzOAI00
NOT the Dry Creek Running Trail in Modesto, CA. I couldn't find a photo to use.by Simon Berger on Unsplash.com

I've been writing a lot about my home state of California lately. As an adult I've been reminiscing about all the different incredible stories I missed as I blissfully went through life thinking the little town of Atwater was the most boring place in all of California, not realizing how far from the truth I actually was. Everyone in the Central Valley has heard of Modesto. Only an hour away from my hometown and the biggest city nearby (even if a lot of people complain about it), any time I heard the name "Modesto" I got pumped because I knew we were going to the mall or something fun. But I had no idea how many haunted spots are sprinkled through this seemingly "lame" town. Namely, The Dry Creek Running Trail.

I'll admit, even after twenty-four years spent living in California and countless trips to Modesto, I never knew The Dry Creek Running Trail even existed, or the lovesick ghost allegedly haunting it.

Why is The Dry Creek Running Trail considered to be so haunted?

Though my family and I never went to the trail, it is a popular destination for vacationers and locals alike. Many people use the Trail to go for walks, runs, biking excursions, you name it as the trail winds along various parks through Modesto. For the children, about halfway along the trail, there's East La Loma park, which offers a jungle gym, restrooms, and tennis courts. There is also an impressive Frisbee golf course that is free to play on, but it's BYOF (Bring Your Own Frisbee).

Visitors to the Dry Creek Trail can park their vehicles at Moose and East La Loma Park before heading off on their adventure. Sounds like a fun, family-friendly day out for all. But these aren't the details about the park that interest me. Oh, no. It's the story about the ghost of a young, lovesick boy that got me to sit up and pay attention. The legend is so popular that many locals refuse to visit the trail out of fear of it being haunted.

Legend says the trail, mainly around the Claus Road bridge, is haunted by the ghost of a teenage boy who fell in love with the local banker's daughter after only one look. He was a poor farmhand and she a banker's daughter. But the young girl, after spending time with the boy, fell in love, too, and they started to meet in secret until one day someone ratted them out. A local busybody spotted them kissing behind a store. Though the young boy thought he could earn her father's blessing, the banker was not happy, and the banker forced his daughter to tell the boy she couldn't see him anymore before marrying her off to a businessman a few months after.

Story says the girl eventually would get over the young man, but he'd never let her go. Ridden with grief, the boy threw himself off of the Claus Road bridge, and many say his spirit still lingers, looking for his lost love.

There have been reports of ghost sightings, including an account from a local hiker that thought he spotted a "shadow man". While hiking, the witness turned a bend and noticed a "shadow man" who "didn't move a finger" as he got closer. He noticed he was also wearing "warm clothing" which he found odd in the middle of a brutal California June. When he drew nearer, the figure vanished, leaving him stumped.

Could it have been a trick of the light or an actual apparition? Many believe it is the latter, and I'm a little convinced myself. But the only way to now is to head out to the trail ourselves. I know where I'm going the moment I visit home. My only question is: Who's coming with me?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 22

Published by

"Reader beware, you're in for a scare!--R.L. Stine"

Orlando, FL
8016 followers

More from Evie M.

Lone Pine, CA

Would You Visit Lone Pine, CA—the apparent home of a "Mountain Devil"?

the Alabama Hills in Lone Pine, CAJoshua Gresham hammy Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication. I spent twenty-four long, amazing years in California, with all but four of them spent in Central California. And yet, daily I am being surprised by all the strange places and things my home state has to offer that I knew nothing about. Lone Pine, CA, known as the gateway to Mt. Whitney and Death Valley, is familiar to me only in flashes as we traveled elsewhere for our camping trip. I'd always wanted to stop and see the snow topped mountains, the desert.

Read full story
5 comments
Atwater, CA

This "boring tourist trap" in Atwater is actually one of spookiest places you could go in California

Air Force One at Castle Air Museum in Atwater, CATaurusEmerald on Wikimedia Commons. Before anyone says anything, I do not consider the Castle Air Museum to be a "boring tourist trap". I have personally worked there when I was younger, and it is far from it. But as kids growing up in Atwater/Merced (AKA "Merdead") all the majority of us knew is it looked like a dusty plane graveyard rather than a place filled with incredible history, bravery, sacrifice, and apparently some ghosts. I have heard it dozens and dozens referred to a "boring tourist trap" when it is in fact the one place you should run to when visiting Atwater/Merced.

Read full story
8 comments
Merced, CA

I had no idea the hotel I grew up next to is (allegedly) haunted

The Tioga Hotel in Merced, CAPublichall on wikimedia commons. So I'm pretty mindblown right now. It's amazing the things you never know about the place you grew up in until you leave and start reflecting about your life. The town of Atwater and Merced (aka "Mer-dead") are considered, at least by the locals I spoke to for my twenty-four years of life there, are probably the least exciting towns in all of California. But I'm starting to realize now that's simply not true. Throughout the small towns and the seemingly mundane hustle and bustle, there's a lot of history, speculation, and otherworldly legends. One legend that caught my eye was about the Tiago Hotel in Merced, California.

Read full story
7 comments
Modesto, CA

Would you visit the ghosts of the beautiful and terrifying McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CA?

the McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CAValente Quintero Castro on Wikimediacommons Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License. I miss living in California. I miss my home in Atwater, growing up in the Central Valley with so much at your fingertips, and this was in the "middle of nowhere". I've been thinking of home a lot, including all the amazing stories and strange happenings I was oblivious to as a kid, with some happening in the next town over. I lived only an hour from Modesto, which means it became a regular place to visit (their mall was sooo much better than ours) and still I had no idea such a historic place like the beautiful (and allegedly haunted) McHenry Mansion even existed. But now I do. And it's quite the story.

Read full story
20 comments
Bismarck, ND

Are you brave enough to visit "the Stack Monster" Haunting the Liberty Memorial Building?

Liberty Memorial Building in Bismarck, NDCarrie Scarr on Wikimedia Commons. I always write about how much I love North Dakota and will continue to do so until I take my last breath. When I first moved there, I'll admit I laughed with my ex-husband and asked, "are you serious?" but it's a time I'll never forget. The only regret I have is not knowing how rich North Dakota's haunted history is. The legend we're talking about today is the "Stack Monster" that allegedly haunts the Liberty Memorial Building, but first, a little history.

Read full story

Would you stay at "South Dakota's Most Haunted Campground"?

Not an actual photo of Sica Hollow. I couldn't find one I could use.Starsania on Adobestock.com. I loved South Dakota. I’m so glad I chose to vacation out in the Blackhills during the years I lived in North Dakota. With breathtaking scenery, fresh air, and one of the coolest casinos I’ve ever been to, it’s more than worth a visit—it’s a must go location. The only thing I would change about my experience in South Dakota would be the fact I had no idea how many haunted locations there were around the state. I mean, wow. And one of the most (allegedly) haunted would have to be Sica Hollow State Park. I can’t believe I didn’t go. What a missed opportunity. It’s not the blackjack dealer’s fault, but when he mentioned it in passing, he said nothing about it’s haunted history.

Read full story
6 comments
Bodega, CA

The famous schoolhouse from Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" is apparently super haunted

The famous Potter Schoolhouse in Bodega, CAPaulhaberstroh Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. I love being a California native. If there's one thing I'm immensely proud of, it's saying "California" when someone asks where I'm from. I spent pretty much my whole life there save for the last ten years, and you know what's funny? I still am getting surprised about my home state.

Read full story
5 comments
Placerville, CA

Would you hike to see the "crying ghost" of Grouse Lake?

Grouse Lake in Sacramento Valley, Markleville, CAEnrico Blasutto Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. I miss living in California. It was the most amazing place to grow up. There is so much to see and do a lifetime won't get you through at all. Though as a kid I really couldn't care less, as an adult I've been thinking a lot about all the different haunted places we visited and I had no clue. One such place is Grouse Lake.

Read full story
3 comments
Turlock, CA

Would you hang out with the prankster ghost at the Moose Lodge in Turlock, CA?

Not the Moose Lodge in Turlock. I couldn't find an imagine I could use."Moose Lodge" by pixeljones is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I always loved visiting Turlock growing up in Merced, CA. When your parents told you to load up in the car and that we were going to Turlock or Modesto, you knew they planned something cool. Maybe that’s not how it feels to people who live in Turlock, but it did to us. Once I moved away as an adult did I ruminate on all the unexplainable and weird stories coming out of California. Particularly paranormal stories. But never once did I suspect Turlock to be haunted, or the harmless-looking Moose Lodge we used to drive past weekly.

Read full story
8 comments
Medora, ND

Would You Stay at the Oldest and (Potentially) Most Haunted Hotel in North Dakota?

The Rough Rider's Hotel in Medora, North Dakota"Medora Rough Riders Hotel" by minnemom is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. I miss living in North Dakota. I know that may shock many people because when they hear of North Dakota, all they think about are the brutal snowstorms and seemingly “lame” scenery (not my words). Little do they know how rich in history—both ghostly and otherwise—North Dakota is.

Read full story
5 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

Would you visit the friendly ghosts at the Oldest Wooden School House in St. Augustine, FL?

The Oldest Wooden School House in St. Augustine, FloridaAdam Chivers Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. The longer I live in Florida, the more I'm learning fast that it is brimming of historic, ancient places with all kinds of history and legends just begging for people to learn about them. One such gem I recently discovered would be the Oldest Wooden School House in St. Augustine FL.

Read full story
9 comments
Tampa, FL

Would you visit the (allegedly) haunted Old Tampa Book Company in Tampa, Florida?

Old Tampa Book Company, Tampa FloridaPaul Sableman on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There is nothing quite like a good book store. I love the smells, the gentle sounds. I could melt into a good book and lose track of time for hours. I wonder if that would change in a haunted book store, though.

Read full story
13 comments
Sarasota County, FL

Would you visit the historic (and mega spooky) Spanish Point in Sarasota County?

Spanish Point in Sarasota CountyEbyabe on wikicommons. For those who might be wondering, Florida truly is a dream location. And there are few places more beautiful in Florida than Sarasota. With perfect white sand and clear waters, Sarasota is a must-visit for anyone considering. But that isn't my favorite part about it. I'm kicking myself because the last time I visited, I didn't know that it was one of the most haunted places in Florida. And of course, every haunted place has to have their own historically haunted locations. In Sarasota, it's hard to find one more famous than Spanish Point.

Read full story
17 comments
Vero Beach, FL

Would you stay at the historically haunted Driftwood Resort in Vero Beach, Florida?

The Driftwood Inn in Vero Beach, FloriaEbyabe on Wikicommons. I've been on this weird kick lately while I'm trying to search for the most haunted resorts in Florida and I think I might have found one.

Read full story
30 comments
Fellsmere, FL

Would you visit the super spooky Historic Fellsmere School in Fellsmere, Florida?

What once was Fellsmere School in Fellsmere, FL. Now the building is a bunch of administrative offices.Ebyabe on wikicommons. It really is funny how much you don't know the place you live in until you start snooping around. I've been living in Orlando for almost a year and only just realized that I live close to a haunted school and not only just a haunted school, it's allegedly insanely haunted.

Read full story
21 comments
Sarasota, FL

Would you visit the famously haunted Ringling Estate in beautiful Sarasota, Florida?

The Ringling Estate in Sarasota, FloridaAhoerstemeier This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 1.0 Generic l. I'll be really honest with you. I know there are tons of haunted spots around Florida and all sorts of wild things. From the moment I move there this is what I've loved most. But I am surprised how so many haunted locations keep seeming to pop out of thin air. I really didn't. Sarasota is stuffed with them.

Read full story
24 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

O.C. White's Restaurant is one of the most haunted locations in St. Augustine. Would you have dinner?

Stock photo. Not the actual restaurant. I couldn't find a I was allowed to use.Alexey on Adobe Stock. Since I came to Florida I've been collecting different haunted bars and restaurants so I can one day make my why across the incredibly haunted Florida by way of a scary gastro-tour. Of course there's Scarlett's Bar, Ashley's, but it took me several weeks to finally come across OC White's in my research. And I am invested now.

Read full story
5 comments
Sarasota, FL

Would you visit the "Ghost of the Gator Club" in Sarasota, FL?

Worth's Block in Sarasota, FLEbyabe Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. Have you heard of the "Ghost of the Gator Club"? No? Me either. Of course, this is probably because I'm still new to Florida, but even with my research, it's the first time to pop up amongst the repeated haunted lighthouses and hotels.

Read full story
16 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

Would you visit the (allegedly) super haunted Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fl?

The Flagler Room at Flagler College in St. Augustine, FLMaksim Sundukov Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. I have no idea why I'm on a haunted college kick lately, but Florida is stuffed with them. And, if you ask me, so far there is none other more beautiful (and apparently haunted) than Flagler college in St. Augustine. I mean, just look at it. This is only one room in the college.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy