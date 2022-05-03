Orlando, FL

Thrillist says this is the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida". Would you get a drink?

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUZz9_0fRoXI1o00
A Scarlett O' Hara cocktailInvisigoth67 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Since I've moved to Orlando, I've realized Florida is a state of "mosts". I thought my home state of California was the one, but Florida, to me, certainly takes the trophy as "most mosts" (so far). Especially in the weird and terrifying department. And I'm not the only one who thinks so. Florida haunts regularly show up on top publications and shows like Sci-Fi, Ghost Adventures, Travel Channel and even Thrillist.

I took a look at Thrillist's "Most Haunted" list ( I can get lost in "most" lists for hours with no escape. They're addictive). And the name I saw that won top title for "Most Haunted Bar in Florida" is one I've been hearing a lot: Scarlett O' Hara's or the "Ghost Bar".

Interesting. Each time I do a Google search for "Most Haunted Bar's in Florida" Scarlett O' Hara's pops up, and I've been circling learning about it, but now is a better time than any because I am intrigued.

I'm sure many natives have heard the stories coming out of this bar. Like Thrillist says in their article: "To claim the title of Most Haunted Bar in part of the state rife with haunted bars, you need some serious spook."

But what makes Scarlett O' Hara's so danged scary?

Why is Scarlet O' Hara's considered the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?

Scarlett O' Hara's is in fact not one bar, but two that were originally homes built in 1879 conjoined for one building.

George Colee originally built the homes almost two decades after the Civil War built the homes. One for his fiancée who was billed as "not so nice" and the other for was built by an old lighthouse keeper. Fortunately, or unfortunately, Mr. Colee would go on to find his real love but then die soon after. His family stayed in the house until 1955, and then it became abandoned and closed off for almost 20 years.

1979 comes and Kevin Finch buys the two homes and started what I now call the "blueprint" for Scarletts, a popular hangout location for students at Flagler College. But in 1998 Scarlett's took it's true form when John Abizzani inherited the bar and the rest took off like a bang.

There is an Oyster Bar and a Main Bar on the first floor and a martini bar or "Ghost Bar" (fitting) as well as the actual restaurant are on the second floor. To keep up with it's name, Scarlett's is decorated in a "Gone With the Wind" theme.

There's karaoke and live bands, and any visit to a review site like Tripadvisor can show you, without all the ghosts, it's a great time.

But then there are the ghosts.

The ghost of Mr. Colee is said to still visit. There have been reports of hearing "splashing and low groans" which is said by those sensitive to spirits as being a "monologue of his last moments alive".

Guests of the Ghost Bar have heard the sounds of splashing water and low groans. Those sensitive to spiritual energies believe that George is playing a monologue of his last moments alive.

Another male spirit is said to "pull out a barstool, sit, then vanish".

I can't wait to head over to Scarlett's for a drink and some food. And of course ghosts. My only question is: Who's coming with me?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 9

Published by

"Reader beware, you're in for a scare!--R.L. Stine"

Orlando, FL
7121 followers

More from Evie M.

Miami, FL

The Deering Estate is "One of the Most Haunted Places in South Florida". Would you visit?

The Deering Estate in Miami, FLLittleOrphanDani Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. James Deering's house on the Deering Estate in Miami, FLLittleOrphanDani Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0.

Read full story
5 comments
Hobe Sound, FL

The "Wild Man of the Loxahatchee" haunts this Florida State Park. Would you camp for the night?

Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Hobe Sound, FLEbyabe Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. I noticed as I move through all the different haunted happenings around Florida, I have not explored one single haunted camp site. And not just any campsite. A state park.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

Tampa's Cuban Club is "One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country". Would you go?

The Cuban Club in Tampa, FloridaZeng8r (talk) This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 License. I don't know about you, but I am one of those ghost fans that is both skeptical and also dying for something paranormal to happen. After one harrowing experience at my home on the Minot Air Force Base, I am 100% a believer, but even believers will go through every rational explanation until there is none. My mission since I moved to Florida has been to discover a place where I can without a doubt say: "Oh my goodness, that was a freaking ghost."

Read full story
4 comments
Stuart, FL

Gilbert's Bar House of Refuge is one of the most haunted in Florida. Would you visit?

Gilbert's Bar House of Refuge in Stuart, FLRusty Abbott/Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. Living in Florida has been one of the most rewarding experiences for a number of reasons. Mainly because I learn about so much crazy stuff on the daily. And if you haven't already figured it out, my main weakness is anything scary. Fortunately, I've got you covered.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

The May-Stringer House is the "Most Haunted House in Florida". Would you visit?

The May-Stringer House in Brooksville, FLEbyabe Creative Commons Attribution 2.5. Since I've moved here to Florida, when it comes to creepy things, I've been looking for a lot of "mosts". And I finally found one that really caught my attention--The May-Stringer House: the "Most Haunted House in Florida".

Read full story
36 comments
Miami, FL

They say gangsters haunt this beautiful Miami hotel. Would you check-in?

The beautiful and haunted Biltmore Hotel in Miami, FloridaElviss96 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. Since I moved to Orlando, I'm disappointed to say I have yet to make the trek out to see Miami. I've never been. And honestly, after discovering the Biltmore, Miami's "favorite creepy hotel", I absolutely need to go now. Maybe you've seen pictures of the Biltmore even if you haven't gone in person. The hotel is more than well-known, it's absolutely A-list famous. And, having been around since 1926 as the brain child of a young George Merrick, the founder of Coral Gables, it has quite the history.

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

The Devil Tree in St. Lucie could be connected to one of Florida's first serial killers. Would you visit?

This isn't the actual Devil Tree in St. Lucie, Florida. I couldn't find an imagine I could use."Old Devil Tree 老妖树" by 小猫王 is marked with CC BY-SA 2.0. When it comes to the weird, wild, shocking, and creepy, Florida can't be beat. Seriously. I grew up as a California native and I thought we were the weirdest. It's one of the reasons I love living in Orlando. And while I've poked around a little here, there's so much more to unpack around Florida, and my eye is now drawn to St. Lucie. Particularly, one of the most haunted spots in all of Florida, the Devil Tree.

Read full story
29 comments
Port Orange, FL

This is the bar where serial killer Aileen Wuornos had her last drink. Would you have one, too?

The Last Resort Bar in Port Orange, FloridaRustyClark (hottnfunkyradio.com) Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license. I was browsing through Gastro Obscura, one of the only and most trusted sources for all things weird and tasty, when my mouth dropped. It's no secret that Florida is majorly haunted and home to the strange and shocking. But this one threw me for a loop.

Read full story
41 comments
Rockledge, FL

Ashley's is the "Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida". Would you eat there?

Ashley's in Rockledge, Florida is "the Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida"Attribution: Leonard J. DeFrancisci This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution. Food and the paranormal is honestly a great combination. It's not easy to find a haunted restaurant either, but of course, Florida doesn't disappoint. Maybe you've even heard of Ashley's a sports bar with a pub theme and good food for a fair price.

Read full story
77 comments
Jacksonville, FL

The most haunted place in Jacksonville is called: "the Devil's School". Would you visit?

This is not the Devil's School! There was no available CC photo.photo by jostt on adobestock.com. Even before I moved to Florida, I knew there were going to be some wild stories coming from this state. (One of the many reasons I love it). I've made it my mission while I'm here to investigate all things weird and creepy in Florida, and I've got my sights set on The Devil's School, also known as "the most haunted place in Jacksonville," and has even been featured in "Weird Florida".

Read full story
48 comments
Orlando, FL

The Most Haunted Motel in Orlando is the Super 8 on International Drive. Would You Stay the Night?

Not the Super 8 on International Drive. I couldn't find a photo I could use but you get the idea."Super 8 Motel, Miles City" by dave_mcmt is marked with CC BY 2.0. I've really been circling the drain with this one. Finally I've found a haunted motel close enough to me that I can pop into for the night and I'm having reservations. And honestly, if you heard the stories coming out of this place, you would, too.

Read full story
62 comments
Orlando, FL

Greenwood Cemetery is one of the most haunted places in Florida. Who's brave enough to go?

One of the most haunted places in Florida: Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando"Greenwood Cemetery" by NatalieMaynor is marked with CC BY 2.0. Orlando is an amazing city. Part tropical, part concrete, and all fun, I've loved living here. But one of the things I love most is all the haunted activities for ghost enthusiasts. If you're new to Florida like me, you may be surprised (or thrilled) to learn that it is in fact stuffed with ghosts and legends.

Read full story
82 comments
Orlando, FL

Would you visit "The Man" haunting the St. Augustine Lighthouse?

St. Augustine Lighthouse in St, Augustine, Fl"St. Augustine Lighthouse" by arturodonate is marked with CC BY 2.0. I have lived in Orlando for almost a year now and have yet to make my way to any of the haunted sites around Florida, and there are a ton, friends. And according to many local sources, numerous web publications and an investigation by Ghost Hunters in 2019, the St. Augustine Lighthouse is a "must-go" location.

Read full story
5 comments
Saint Pete Beach, FL

Are you brave enough to stay at the famous (and haunted) Don Cesar Hotel?

the Don Cesar Hotel in St. Pete Beach Florida"Don Cesar Hotel - Passe-A-Grille" by psyberartist is marked with CC BY 2.0. Everyone loves a good luxury hotel. But what if you can couple that five-star experience with a potential ghost encounter? Sign us all up, right? I've been doing my research looking for swanky haunted hotels around Florida, and the first to pop up was the Don Cesar. And it was featured on multiple other pages, too, even hitting Trip101.com's #1 spot on their "Top 10 Haunted Places in Florida" list.

Read full story
28 comments
Marianna, FL

Are you brave enough to hike across the haunted Bellamy Bridge in Marianna, Florida?

The Historic Bellamy Bridge in Marianna, Florida"Historic Bellamy Bridge" by Karsun Designs Photography is marked with CC BY-ND 2.0. Why Florida is such a hotspot for haunted activity I will never know. But honestly, I'm not surprised. Florida is wild (in all the best ways, obvi). And for those looking for something spooky to do while enjoying a stunning natural view, heading out for an adventure along the famed Bellamy Bridge Heritage trail might just do the trick.

Read full story
60 comments
Bakersfield, CA

Have you stayed at the Padre Hotel, one of the Travel Channel's "Creepiest Hotels in California"?

The Padre Hotel in Bakersfield, CA"Padre Hotel - Bakersfield" by string_bass_dave is marked with CC BY-SA 2.0. I love my home state. No matter where I go and what I do, California will always be in my heart for so many reasons. And one of those reasons includes the rich ghostly history. As a native to California, I've been asked time and again where the best places to visit are beyond the theme parks, and I always suggest, if they dare, a little walk on the creepy side. And one of the creepiest hotels in California. Not only according to me but Travelchannel.com, and pretty much anyone else who's ever stepped inside.

Read full story
20 comments
Key West, FL

Would You Visit Robert, "the World's Most Haunted Doll", in Key West, Florida?

Robert the Doll's display at East Martello Fortghostsandgravestones. A lot of you are probably rolling your eyes right now. What Florida local wouldn't know that the acclaimed "Most Haunted Doll in the World" could be visited in beautiful Key West Florida? But this is a guide for those like me who are new to the state and haven't taken in all the wild, incredible offerings it has for newbies and tourists alike. Especially the ones who want something to do beyond the typical theme parks and on the creepy side.

Read full story
44 comments
Crystal River, FL

Legally Swim with Wild Manatees in Crystal River, Florida

Scott Gietler, Kelli Dickinson, Katie Yonker, Brent Durand swim with the manatees in Crystal River, FloridaScott Gietler, Kelli Dickinson, Katie Yonker, Brent Durand. Picture it: the water is warm and clear, you’re paddling on your back, staring up past the tree-line and all-around at the green paradise around you. Then, suddenly, there’s an actual manatee rolling calmly past you in the water.

Read full story
60 comments
Florida State

Man kills family members, including a child, before catching Florida flight

Thirty-six-year-old Jeffrey David Powell from South Carolina was nabbed by police and charged with "three counts of murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime." Powell also earned himself an attempted murder charge for wounding an 8-year-old boy by gunshot when he ran to seek asylum and help at a neighbors house after Powell killed three family members which included his 11-year-old cousin.

Read full story
41 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy