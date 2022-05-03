Gilbert's Bar House of Refuge is one of the most haunted in Florida. Would you visit?

Gilbert's Bar House of Refuge in Stuart, FL Rusty Abbott/Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Living in Florida has been one of the most rewarding experiences for a number of reasons. Mainly because I learn about so much crazy stuff on the daily. And if you haven't already figured it out, my main weakness is anything scary. Fortunately, I've got you covered.

Have you ever heard of The House of Refuge at Gilbert's Bar (A.K.A. Gilbert's Bar House of Refuge)? One of the most haunted bars, if not sites, in Florida. I'm positive many locals know all about the disturbing legends that come out of this place. But for the Florida newbies like me and locals who may genuinely not know, this story is one of the most interesting yet.

Gilbert's Bar House of Refuge Stuart, FL State Library and Archives of Florida (Public domain)

Why is Gilbert's Bar considered to be haunted?

Gilbert's Bar was established back in 1876 by the U.S. Life-Saving Service as an official "haven for shipwrecked sailors". Gilbert's Bar is the only original house out of the ten built along the Atlantic Coast (Florida).

Back in 1955, Gilbert's Bar's Bar House of Refuge) was dubbed a museum by the Martin County Historical Society. Ross Witham, the Marine Turtle Coordinator for the Florida Department of Natural Resources at the time worked with the museum as a sea turtle refuge. The proceeds from visitors to the museum and benefactors help to continue their conservation efforts.

Now onto the weird part.

With a property this old there are bound to be ghost stories. And Gilbert's Bar is known to be incredibly active. Those who dare to visit the spirits haunting the House of Refuge often report strange encounters such as sounds, feelings and even seeing it themselves.

But who are the ghosts? A few different spirits are said to rest here. Joseph Andreu, the first lighthouse keeper that fell while painting. One of the daughter of Hezekiah Pity who tragically drowned can be seen wearing the same dress she wore before she died. Cigar smoke can be smelled and Joseph Andreu himself made a reported appearance.

And that's not even the weirdest part. Gilbert's Bar could've been the potential origin grounds for a cult. A doctor named Cyrus "Koresh" Teed created a new religion called "Koreshanity" and had over 250 people at the refuge not only followed Koresh, but considered him a "Messiah". After his death, Koresh's body stayed displayed for weeks before being placed in a mausoleum, which a hurricane quickly washed away.

Can you take a ghost tour of the House of Refuge?

The great news is yes, you can! The House of Refuge is not shy about welcoming guests interesting in getting to know the ghosts taking refuge. Guided tours are offered for interested guests at reasonable prices, so make sure to call over today for more info if you're interested. I can't wait to go. My only question is: Who's going with me?