This is the bar where serial killer Aileen Wuornos had her last drink. Would you have one, too?

I was browsing through Gastro Obscura, one of the only and most trusted sources for all things weird and tasty, when my mouth dropped. It's no secret that Florida is majorly haunted and home to the strange and shocking. But this one threw me for a loop.

Did anyone else know the "Last Resort Bar" in Port Orange was where serial killer Aileen Wuornos had her last drink? I've driven past this bar how many times and had no clue?

Personally, I have a thing about Aileen. I've watched the documentaries (which even mentioned the Last Resort so what's goin' on in my head?), seen Monster.

Aileen's final drink?

I've always had a lot of pity for her. If you haven't heard of Aileen Wuornos, who earned a death sentence after robbing and killing six of her male clients. No one asked for my opinion but personally, I believe Aileen when they said they wanted to do her harm and it was in self defense. However, she later retracted her appeals, saying, "I killed those men robbed them as cold as ice," she wrote. "And I'd do it again, too. There's no chance in keeping me alive or anything, because I'd kill again."

If you ask me, that poor woman didn't have a chance from birth. But this is over now. Aileen, after spending 12 years on death row, died from lethal injection on October 9, 2002.

And before she went to death row, she headed to the Last Resort Bar. On January 9, 1991, Aileen came to the bar for her last beer and left in custody. Broke and left alone by her girlfriend, Aileen couldn't afford a room at the motel for the night and instead chose to spend her final dollars on some beers.

Police waited and watched, and at one point offered to get her a motel room, which is how they got her. Authorities arrested her originally for an outstanding warrant, which unraveled to the death penalty for murdering six men.

The day of her death, staff began reporting paranormal activity. One employee says, "Around Oktoberfest, there was a Dollar Tree skeleton and the arm would always be missing — it kept falling off and we'd find it in weird places," says Ted E. Bear, a longtime patron. "It was always the left arm. I'd ask, 'Why the left arm?' That's where they put the lethal injection — into her left arm."

One employee also says Aileen messed with her while airbrushing in preparation for an event. Vacuum cleaners running, bells chiming. It seems like Aileen wants one more drink.

There's a weird Aileen Wuornos shrine and their own special hot sauce

Though business is said to continue as usual for the biker bar even after the incident, they seem to have embraced their brush with Aileen. Especially since it made them famous. Their slogan is now "home of ice cold beer and killer women".

If you ask any locals about the motif and browse pictures (I've passed by but haven't been in), you'll notice pictures of Aileen, including her mugshot and a painting turned into an altar. They even have a hot sauce called "Crazed Killer Hot Sauce".

Honestly, just for the sheer strangeness of it all, I say it's worth a visit. My only question is: Who's coming with me?