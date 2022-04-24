The Devil Tree in St. Lucie could be connected to one of Florida's first serial killers. Would you visit?

This isn't the actual Devil Tree in St. Lucie, Florida. I couldn't find an imagine I could use. "Old Devil Tree 老妖树" by 小猫王 is marked with CC BY-SA 2.0.

When it comes to the weird, wild, shocking, and creepy, Florida can't be beat. Seriously. I grew up as a California native and I thought we were the weirdest. It's one of the reasons I love living in Orlando. And while I've poked around a little here, there's so much more to unpack around Florida, and my eye is now drawn to St. Lucie. Particularly, one of the most haunted spots in all of Florida, the Devil Tree.

Why is the Devil Tree considered to be so haunted?

To anyone who doesn't know the lore behind the infamous cursed Devil Tree, it would seem like any other tree in Oak Hammock Park, located off of Canal C-24. However, the truth is a lot more disturbing.

Back in 1971 (on January 8th to be more precise) before Oak Hammock Park arrived, the Devil Tree stood alone. Under this tree, a monstrous serial killer (and apparently one of the first in Florida), killed two young girls. I won't go into the details, but it's not pleasant. The poor girls remained undiscovered until January of 1977 when their bones and some ropes with nooses came to light.

Sine the discovery, many stories have circulated of "hooded satanic worshippers dancing around the tree, and some say that you can still hear the screams of the girls", according to Weird Florida, one of the top creepy history publications out there.

The killer is believed to be none other than Gerard John Schaefer, an ex- Martin County Sheriff's deputy, says CBS12 in West Palm Beach. In 1973, the evil Schaefer who made "Ted Bundy look like a Boy Scout" earned two full life sentences for killing teenaged Susan Place and Georgia Jessup.

Is there a ghost tour of the Devil Tree in St. Lucie?

While I haven't seen any professional tours that go to the Devil Tree, there's no saying you can't go for yourself. Located at 1982 SW Villanova Rd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953, Oak Hammock Park is said to be more frequented by fishermen than ghost hunters, but that doesn't mean people don't go to see the Devil Tree for themselves. If you check out Tripadvisor, some kind people have left reviews giving detailed, simple directions on how to get to the Devil Tree.

I think I'll be making a trip to Oak Hammock Park soon. My only question is: Who's coming with me?