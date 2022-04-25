They say gangsters haunt this beautiful Miami hotel. Would you check-in?

The beautiful and haunted Biltmore Hotel in Miami, Florida Elviss96 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Since I moved to Orlando, I'm disappointed to say I have yet to make the trek out to see Miami. I've never been. And honestly, after discovering the Biltmore, Miami's "favorite creepy hotel", I absolutely need to go now. Maybe you've seen pictures of the Biltmore even if you haven't gone in person. The hotel is more than well-known, it's absolutely A-list famous. And, having been around since 1926 as the brain child of a young George Merrick, the founder of Coral Gables, it has quite the history.

Why is the Biltmore Hotel considered to be so haunted?

Originally, the Biltmore didn't host sleeping guests, but fashion shows and lavish parties. Many famous and elite people came to enjoy the Biltmore, and many of them included notorious gangsters of the time. One particular gangster, Thomas "Fatty" Walsh ended up shot on the thirteenth floor during a party, and was the first of many ghostly rumors to start at the Biltmore.

It also didn't help that during WWII the Biltmore turned into a military hospital and medical zoo, and then in 1952 transformed again into the very first location of the University of Miami (pretty cool!)

Abandoned after the war ended in 1968, the Biltmore began spawning creepy legends from local Coral Gables children who would sneak in with flashlights in search of ghosts and bodies. In order to quell the rumors, the Biltmore underwent a massive $55 million in 1983, sponsored by the Coral Gables estate. In 1987, the stunning Biltmore hotel opened again to the public, but then closed again in 1990 to put another $3 million into the project. Still, this wasn't enough. A private company bought out the hotel in 1992 and sunk another $40 million into the Biltmore. The hotel then returned to its former glory and prestige and is now even part of the "National Registry of Historic Places".

But many people still go to catch a glimpse of the ghosts.

Besides the very friendly Fatty, who many people have reported seeing in mirrors and even speaking to him about how he died on the 13th floor, there are several other ghosts. One in particular is a young lady who appeared even before Fatty died. Reports say Fatty took a woman up to the 13th floor and a "filmy", floating woman greeted them.

Another spirit is known as the "Lady in White", a mother who died trying to save her toddler son who'd climbed up on the balcony of their room. She is often seen sitting on guest beds or around the area where she accidentally slipped. Many soldiers also died when the hotel was a hospital, and one man shot a woman to death when he found her in bed with another man.

There's a lot of tragedy at the Biltmore, and the only way to experience it is to go yourself, I think.

Is there a ghost tour at the Biltmore?

While there are many ghost tours offered around Miami, including tours of Al Capone's mansion and other ghostly areas, there is not one for the Biltmore. But that doesn't mean they aren't unwelcome to those who want to catch a ghost.

Unfortunately, this trip would have to be one to splurge on as rooms, running from Junior Suite to Superior suite start at over $300 for a night and can go up to $600, according to Booking.com. Make sure when you book, you call in to ask for a room on the 13th floor.

I know that's what I'll be doing. My only question is: Who's coming with me?