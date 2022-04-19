Ashley's is the "Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida". Would you eat there?

Ashley's in Rockledge, Florida is "the Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida" Attribution: Leonard J. DeFrancisci This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution

Food and the paranormal is honestly a great combination. It's not easy to find a haunted restaurant either, but of course, Florida doesn't disappoint. Maybe you've even heard of Ashley's a sports bar with a pub theme and good food for a fair price.

To someone without any knowledge of the bloody history of Ashley's, it could seem like any popular communal bar, but oh, no. It's better.

Why is Ashley's considered the most haunted restaurant in Florida?

Known as "the Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida", Ashley's restaurant in Rockledge, Florida has quite the spooky reputation. (It even made Food Network's "The 50 Most Haunted Restaurants in the U.S." list. Ashley's also has an official spot on the "Haunted Restaurants" registry.

Established in 1933 and originally called "Jack's Tavern", Ashley's has been providing bar comfort food and a cozy atmosphere to Floridians for over 80 long years. And with a history like this, there are bound to be some spooky stuff going down.

And by "stuff" I mean the ghost of a woman named Ethel Allen that has been haunting the restaurant since her death in the 1934, a year after the restaurant opened. Ethel was a beloved customer at Ashley's, and when news of her murder broke out, it certainly shook the town.

Christie Taylor, an employee of Ashley's for 9 years (or at least she was when this USA Today interview took place ) told reporters it was "one of the unsolved murders in Brevard. It was a gruesome, brutal murder."

Poor Ethel was only nineteen years old when someone murdered her and tossed her body into the Indian River, or at least this is where she was discovered.

What's really curious about this situation is, according to Ms. Taylor, there was never any indication Ethel died in the restaurant. A psychic came out and said she saw a vision of Ethel's death in the restaurant, but hard core evidence is lacking. Still, whether Ethel died at Ashley's or not, she decided to haunt it all the same. Christie says she feels Ethel "everywhere" in the restaurant. And she's apparently not alone.

Christie also mentioned the spirit of a little girl that hangs out at Ashley's who either died on the US1 or on the nearby train tracks. Other guests have reported seeing an old man as well, furniture moving, Ethel's shoes in the bathroom stalls. Ghosts are all over the place.

Does Ashley's Restaurant offer a ghost tour?

While there is no official ghost tour offered by Ashley's, I think they provide a much cooler and unique experience that I cannot wait to try. Every Monday Ashley's offers an event called: "Dinner and a Ghost" Unfortunately, when I searched for an official website for Ashley's Restaurant to check out prices for the meal, the website was unavailable. But there is a number to call for a reservation: (321) 636-6430.

Guests can enjoy dinner while listening to a professional ghost hunter speak and see their terrifying paranormal photos from across the restaurant.

Sounds like a fun, creepy time to me! I can't wait to go! If you've been to Ashley's let me know in the comments. And if not, I only have one question: which of you is going with me?