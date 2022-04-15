Greenwood Cemetery is one of the most haunted places in Florida. Who's brave enough to go?

One of the most haunted places in Florida: Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando "Greenwood Cemetery" by NatalieMaynor is marked with CC BY 2.0.

Orlando is an amazing city. Part tropical, part concrete, and all fun, I've loved living here. But one of the things I love most is all the haunted activities for ghost enthusiasts. If you're new to Florida like me, you may be surprised (or thrilled) to learn that it is in fact stuffed with ghosts and legends.

Awesome.

And one (if not the most) notoriously haunted places in Florida would have to be the Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando.

Why is the Greenwood Cemetery one of the most haunted places in Florida?

There are honestly so many stories coming out of Greenwood Cemetery we won't be able to cover them all. We'll start with the history first, as it goes hand in hand with all the lore.

The 82-acre Greenwood cemetery in 1882 as Orlando's premiere cemetery. Beneath the earth the cemetery is proud to host some of the most A-list members of the Florida community as well as hundreds of others.

With 82-acres and being around for centuries, it's natural some stories come out of the graveyard. And they are pretty scary.

One of the most haunted places in Florida: Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando "20150501-IMG_8314_HDR" by kellyv is marked with CC BY-ND 2.0.

The tragedy of Fred Weeks

A man named Fred Weeks is one of the most popular ghosts mentioned. Mr. Weeks, a businessman, ended up scammed when he invested in property near the graveyard and found it an unusable, marshy mess. Mr. Weeks became so angry at the three lawyers who ripped him off he bought land at the front of the cemetery and placed a tombstone for everyone to see. The inscription, along with the names of the men, read: "Luke 10:30, “A certain man went down from Jerusalem to Jericho and fell among thieves." Which is a bible verse from 10:30. From here on a war broke out, with the lawyers buying back the land.

In 1910, Mr. Weeks bought more land not far from the original tombstone and built his mausoleum. He placed the same scripture and names on the door, though they are scratched off now. People are unsure whether the family of the men removed them or Mr. Weeks did under force. But none of it matters. Mr. Weeks ended up dying and his wife took the children and left. After her passing, she ended up in a cemetery in Indiana. The legend goes Mr. Weeks never stopped wanting revenge. He can be seen sometimes waiting in front of his mausoleum.

One of the most haunted places in Florida: Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando "the red chair (04-10-08)" by sun dazed is marked with CC BY-SA 2.0.

The Babylands

Probably the most disturbing of the stories would have to be about the "Babylands". Officially, they are known as "Babyland 1-3" but I decided to throw them together for ease. Even if it's taking longer now to explain.

All the residents of the Babylands are under the age of five, and the majority of them died at Sunland Hospital, popularized for treating tuberculosis patients and then mentally ill "youth". Many of the sad graves only have the time of death and no name, as many of the babies died on their birth date.

According to visitors, most of the activity happens around Babyland 1 and 3. Children laughing, the sounds of a music box playing, pulling on their clothing.

There are so many more stories, from the terrifying screams coming from Sunland Hospital (one of the most haunted places in Central Florida which I will cover next), to the strange ghost soldier outside of the Wilmott Family Mausoleum.

To get the full effect, I think there's no other way than to experience it all for yourself. But how?

Are ghost tours of the Greenwood Cemetery offered?

While I suggest, if you go by yourself to remain respectful of the dead as it is still a cemetery where people come to grieve (don't be a douchebag), you can book a professional tour. While the graveyard itself does not offer the tour, companies like American Ghost Adventures does!

For only $40 you can go on a 2-hour walking investigative tour in the dark through Greenwood Cemetery with a "ghost ambassador". On the website, the information is a little outdated, saying the next tour is "February 26, 2022", so I suggest giving them a call to see if any slots are available.

Sounds like a fun time to me. My only question is: Who's coming with me?