Are you brave enough to stay at the famous (and haunted) Don Cesar Hotel?

the Don Cesar Hotel in St. Pete Beach Florida "Don Cesar Hotel - Passe-A-Grille" by psyberartist is marked with CC BY 2.0.

Everyone loves a good luxury hotel. But what if you can couple that five-star experience with a potential ghost encounter? Sign us all up, right? I've been doing my research looking for swanky haunted hotels around Florida, and the first to pop up was the Don Cesar. And it was featured on multiple other pages, too, even hitting Trip101.com's #1 spot on their "Top 10 Haunted Places in Florida" list.

the Don Cesar Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida at night "Don CeSar from the Beach" by L'eau Bleue is marked with CC BY-SA 2.0.

Why is the Don Cesar haunted?

The Don Cesar in St. Pete Beach, Florida gained their elite reputation long before talk of ghosts came into play to bring in travelers. The "Pink Palace" started welcoming guests in 1928, and over the years, many of the world's who's-who came to stay, from famous athletes to presidents.

But of course, the most fascinating part of the history of the Don Cesar would have to be the ghostly rumors. The story goes, Thomas Rowe, as a gift for a rich Spanish girl he fell in love with, built the Don Cesar. Sadly, her family did not approve and moved her away. What's even sadder is that when Thomas died in 1940, when the woman found out bout Thomas' death, she confessed she loved him, too.

People say Thomas' spirit is still holding on to the chance of meeting her again, and that a "man in a white suit and a Panama hat" is sometimes seen strolling the property. Some even claim to see both Don and his love reunited.

the Don Cesar Hotel in St. Pete Beach Florida "Don CeSar Hotel - St. Pete Beach, FL" by hyku is marked with CC BY 2.0.

How much is it to stay at the Don Cesar?

Considering the Don Cesar is a luxury hotel and has been recently renovated, it won't be cheap. There are some booking sites offering deals, but the average ticket price depending on the day and how far out you book ranged from $399-1.1k for the luxury king room (this is on Booking.com).

But don't worry, from the amazing reviews and offerings on the website, your money will be well spent, it seems. There are beach house suites, activities, weddings, events, fine dining, spa packages anything you can imagine at the Don.

Honestly, I'm putting a trip to the Pink Palace on my list. If I don't see a ghost, at least I can pamper myself. My only question is: who's coming with me?