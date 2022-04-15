Would you visit "The Man" haunting the St. Augustine Lighthouse?

St. Augustine Lighthouse in St, Augustine, Fl "St. Augustine Lighthouse" by arturodonate is marked with CC BY 2.0.

I have lived in Orlando for almost a year now and have yet to make my way to any of the haunted sites around Florida, and there are a ton, friends. And according to many local sources, numerous web publications and an investigation by Ghost Hunters in 2019, the St. Augustine Lighthouse is a "must-go" location.

This photo is called "ghosts of the lighthouse" Credit the creator Rich Text HTML Plain text "Ghosts of the lighthouse" by LOLren is marked with CC

The tragic history of the St. Augustine Lighthouse

Claiming the title of the "Oldest Lighthouse in America", the St. Augustine Lighthouse was established in 1871 and replaced 16-century Spanish watchtowers to become more modern. Today, the lighthouse serves as museum, giving tours to those interested in what it's like to be a lighthouse keeper or some maritime history. But there are also darker options and reasons why people come to visit, of course.

The first tragedy to come from the St. Augustine Lighthouse involved the daughter of the superintendent to the construction of the lighthouse, Hezekiah Pittee.

Mr. Pittee moved his family into the lighthouse when he concluded the construction would take longer than anticipated. On the day of the accident, One of Mr. Pittee's young daughters and some of her friends were playing outside, taking turns pushing each other in a supply railcar that lead to the lighthouse. History says the girls played this game all the time, but during this session of play, the railcar ended up veering off track and the girls were tossed into the water from the pier. Though an attempt was made to save them, both of Mr. Pittee's little girls and one of their friends drowned.

Though it is said the ghosts seem to be friendly, lighthouse visitors have reported hearing feminine giggling in the trees and seeing "four-foot-tall figures peeking around corners".

And while these little ghosts might not be more than curious, there is another only known as "The Man" that has a more sinister vibe.

"The Man" is seen as a shadow and is accompanied by the smell of cigar smoke and a sense of dread.

Back in 2006. Ghost Hunters able to catch a glimpse of what they thought was this ghost. In the episode a "black shadowy figure" can be seen looking over the railing before disappearing. While this ghost's identity is not confirmed, many speculate it is the spirit of the former lighthouse keeper, William Russel, who cared for the lighthouse way back in the 1850s. It's believed he's protecting his home and trying to spook people to leave.

However, more people believe it was Joseph Andreu, who also cared for the lighthouse and fell from the tower in 1859. Some say his spirit stayed because he doesn't know he died, so he's staying in his room smoking the days away.

Popular things to do at the St. Augustine Lighthouse and other info

In order to get the full experience of the St. Augustine Lighthouse and all the ghostly stories (or even a potential run in with a ghost), it is recommended you book a tour. On the official website for the St. Augustine Lighthouse, you can book a few different tours.

The Ghost of the Moon tour (As seen on T.A.P.S. the website proudly state) will cost you $25.00 a person and according to the website, is "the only tour that will get you inside the tower." Sounds intense. I think that's the one I'll be booking when I go.

The Ghost Tales Tour for $17.50 leads you through the grounds and the lighthouse for an hour while you listen to all the spiritual history of the lighthouse.

The next tour is for those who don't want to see ghosts but still want to experience the lighthouse in the fanciest way possible. The "Sunset/Moonrise" Tour offers an incredible view of sundown complete with champagne for $30.00 a person.

General admission to the lighthouse and museum is $12.95 for children under 12 and seniors. For adults the price is $14.95.

Personally, I think this sounds like an amazing way to spend a spooky night and I'll be putting it on my calendar. My only question is: who's joining me?