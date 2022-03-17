Would You Go to Cassadaga, the "Psychic Capital of the World"?

My car was stolen yesterday. A very nice officer came out to make a report and told me she'd stay with me while they located my car. As she stood in my kitchen, we got to talking about Florida history.

"I'm a total Florida history buff," she'd told me. One of the first topics we discussed was the Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp in Lake Helen, Florida.

I'll admit, though I'm new to Florida, I'd heard of it before. Who hadn't heard about the town filled with psychics and the creepy "Devil's Chair"? But the prompting from the officer made me do some digging once I came home (car returned, too. It was an interesting night.)

I clicked around for a while on the internet and came across the official home page for the camp. The website describes Cassadaga, the "Psychic Capital of the World", and the Southern Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp Meeting Association as "a community of spiritually-minded people established in 1894."

Located 41 miles from Orlando (about a two-hour drive according to my Maps app), reviews I scoured on TripAdvisor call Cassadaga "Clean and well kept...Quiet. Peaceful."

And now for the creepy part.

Cassadaga: home of Satan himself

George P. Colby, the founder of Cassadaga, founded the camp after being contacted by a Native American spirit guide named Seneca. Colby's prime hope for establishing Cassadaga was to keep the practice of spiritualism alive--believing the living can communicate with the dead.

Cassadaga

In Cassadaga's early days, many didn't approve of the camp and the flocks of mediums coming to enlighten themselves. Eventually, rumors swirled about Cassadaga being the home of witches and the Devil himself. There were stories of bodies used in gruesome sacrificial rituals being found in waterways.

Cassadaga's reputation wasn't helped by the famous Devil's Chair: where one can sit and possibly see Satan himself. The most popular legend speaks of leaving a can of beer out for the Devil and coming back to find it empty.

( The true story of the chair is a lot less freaky. A man built it to ease his arthritis as he sat at his wife's graveside.)

Naturally, this made Cassadaga a few enemies, but this hasn't stopped people from flocking to visit the spiritualists in hopes of a little enlightenment of their own.

Things to do at Cassadaga

Visitors to Cassadaga, which, from the looks of the website, are very much encouraged, can enjoy a number of different unique activities, making it the perfect spooky getaway for those looking to do something beyond the typical theme parks.

Cassadaga has fully embraced its haunted history, and among the events , including a Mother's Day High Tea and Spiritualism lectures, you can take three historical tours, two of them haunted.

The offerings include:

Cassadaga Historical tour- ($7-$15) ( The website says: "Learn about Cassadaga’s unique, beginnings, its unusual architecture, and Spirit activity that still goes on in the homes of present-day Mediums")

($7-$15) ( "Learn about Cassadaga’s unique, beginnings, its unusual architecture, and Spirit activity that still goes on in the homes of present-day Mediums") Encounter the Spirit Night Tour ($15-$25) ( The website says: "Learn about Spiritualism, Mediumship, Physical Phenomena and more on this 2-hour guided tour. Capture images of energy orbs and other Spirit manifestation."

($15-$25) ( "Learn about Spiritualism, Mediumship, Physical Phenomena and more on this 2-hour guided tour. Capture images of energy orbs and other Spirit manifestation." Friday Night Cassadaga After "Find the Spirits" Tour ($15-$25): ( The website says: Join this guided tour to learn more of the scientific approach to Spiritualism, and how we investigate, analyze and classify the manifestations of Spirit. Bring your digital camera and any paranormal equipment to help investigate Cassadaga after dark.")