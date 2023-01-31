Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!

Loves in the Air! First Friday, Dayton, Ohio Photo by Downtown Dayton Partnership

We want you to fall in love with our city, or maybe fall in love with the city all over again, by coming out to enjoy special Valentine’s deals and events! With so many local dining, shopping, and entertainment options, date night was practically made to be spent downtown! The best dates take place in the city, especially a city that has so much to offer. Yes, we often brag about our independently-owned retailers and eateries. But don't take our word for it! Come down and enjoy special Valentine’s deals and events! With so many local dining, shopping, and entertainment options, date night was practically made to be spent downtown! No matter if you’re planning a romantic night for one or two, downtown Dayton can accommodate all of your V-Day needs! Want the night life? We got you! Want an Valentine's Day brunch, or take in some art? There plenty to do this First Friday and throughout the whole weekend.



Before all the new eateries and and new retailer shops moved into downtown Dayton, we would drive to Columbus, Ohio for a night out, but now we can just walk out the door, and step right into entertainment! Here's some of the best date night activities, dining, and shopping options for this coming First Friday! Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave, will have Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; music by Miami Valley Pipes & Drums performance at 7 p.m. and music at 9 p.m. 937-224-7822. I Heart Ice Cream, 29 W. First St: Now open! Stop by for some rolled ice cream to celebrate I Heart Ice Cream’s newest location. Check out their IG page! Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout. Need a quick bite to eat before a show or movie? Jimmy John’s, 220 N. Main St.: Red velvet cookie season is here! Stop in for a tasty treat to get you in the Valentine’s Day spirit. More sweet eats available at Me’Yanna Berry Co., 15 E. First St.: Grab a sweet treat during $2.22 Cupcake Friday! The shop is open noon to 7 p.m. on First Friday. My personal favorite, Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full service bar. Keep the weekend going by coming back with the guys or girls for Reggae Night! Starting Saturday night at 8 p.m. to midnight.



Still need a gift for that special person in your life?Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase! Be sneaky, and slide over to the Rabbit Hole for a Valentine gift for yourself. Rabbit Hole Books, 29 W. First St: Celebrate the official grand opening of Rabbit Hole Books! All books are just $1. Open until 7 p.m. on First Friday. (If you're looking for me? I'll be here!) How about a couple's project? Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come and enjoy our grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information. Maybe get cozy in the dark? Take in a movie at the The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.



Have little ones? Or a little under the weather? We'll bring downtown to you...The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: Israeli Artist Yael Bartana will join CO curator Michael Goodson for a Virtual Artist Talk. The free event premiers at 6 p.m. on First Friday at codayton.org/yael-bartana. This First Friday will also kick-off Black History Month! Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: First Friday hours from 5pm-8pm celebrating the opening of the Black History Month art exhibition. Artwork from local artists recognizing Black History from the 20th century to present.



Serendipity, and the Preacher Wife are two of my favorite winter season movies. Watching them ice skate is a joy, but did know you can ice skate in downtown Dayton, Ohio, and boogie down? Can't stay on your feet? Some entertainment is for watching, so grab some hot chocolate and sit back and watch your family. RiverScape MetroPark. 237 E. Monument Ave.: Theme Nights at the MetroParks Ice Rink continue with Diva Night! Skate along to hits from some of the most iconic women in music - played by a live DJ! Admission is $7 and skate rental is $3. For those who receive EBT/SNAP benefits, simply show your benefit card at the rentals office to receive 50% off admission and skate rental. Children ages 3 and under are free with a paying adult. (Weather Dependent.)



Don't worry if you don't see anything you would enjoy doing. Check out the individual First Friday listings below, and remember the most up-to-date event listings can be found in the online calendar published on the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website. Subscribing to the weekly e-vents email newsletter also keeps one up to speed. For more information about First Friday, or to find business addresses, parking, upcoming activities and more, visit the DDP website at DowntownDayton.org. February First Friday is also a great opportunity to use your Downtown Dollars to get the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone – or for yourself! We don’t judge! Visit our website for a complete list of more than 80 local retailers that accept Downtown Dollars. Happy Valentine's Day! ******February 4 at 7:30 p.m.Schuster Center, will present Rewind ~80's! A full orchestra behind the chart topping hits of the 80's Don't forget to come dressed in your 80s best, details here!























































































































