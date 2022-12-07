What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?

The American Czech -Slovac Club, Dayton, Ohio Photo by Google Maps

The American Czech -Slovac Club in Old North Dayton and Southwestern Ohio, was established to promote Czech -Slovac heritage and culture. Founded on November 5, 1976. The club supports local community events, which includes Taste of Old North Dayton, Greater Old North Dayton Business Association, and the Dayton International Folk Inc. They also have participated in The World A'Fair throughout the years. When speaking with Hélène she stated, that the A World A'Fair would return 5-7th (changing to 1st weekend) in May of 2023. Their new location at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio. She volunteers at both the ACC of Dayton, Ohio and participates during the A World A'Fair. The ACC, a non -profit ethnic social club, donates to local charities through several social club events throughout the year.

Here are some ways they raise funds to help community, and the National Czech -Slovac Museum and Library, located in Iowa. Dances with Live Bands, like their upcoming New Year's Eve Dance. Since the Czech -Slovac New Year is actually at 6 p.m. our time, they will have a dance celebrating the New Year, which will include the countdown and champagne! The Frank Moravcik Band will provide music. Social hour begins at 2 (appetizer buffet, beer, wine, and soft drinks included). The dance floor( 900 sq. ft. parquet dance floor), will open up at 3, with the nights festivities ending at 7. Which gives party goers time to go ring in the New Year's a second time! Cost: $25 for members/ $26 non-members. Date: Saturday, December 31, 2022. Location: American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley Street, Dayton, Ohio. Reservations: Call Mary Chidester at 937-287-4275, or reservations@accdayton.com, more information on their website www.accdayton.com.

This Saturday, December 10, 2022, DJ Steve Schlautman will play Ballroom selections & more. Bring a dish to share! Potluck starts at 1 p.m. , with dancing begining at 2 p.m. Member free, non-members $10, make reservations now! Returning in January, B-Caged Band(I like them), they play 50's, 60's, and 70's and more. Stop in Friday, January 13, 2023, 7-11 p.m. $10/members $11/non-members. Food will be available. Make reservations.

The ACC club also has several dinners throughout the year. Dinners like a Cabbage Roll dinner, and Steak Fry's. Music is always provide for dinners. Reservations are required. The also rent out their Hall. Hall rental can be rented by member and/or non-members. Lipovsky Hall, approximately 3600 sq. ft. , provides a capacity of up to 240 people. It has a parquet dance floor, a wet bar, commercial -type kitchen and a 180 sq. ft. stage. Have your wedding, reception, anniversary, retirement, birthday gatherings and parties here. Other events hosted by The American Czech -Slovac Club, Halloween and Christmas parties(Christmas dance was just held this past Saturday). I was at a event here recently, a Vinyl Fair. It was a great event with plenty of space, clean bathrooms and full kitchen. Plan your next event here or come join in the events held by the ACC club, in Dayton, Ohio.