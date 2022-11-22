50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.

Grande Illumination, 11/25/22 Photo by Courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership

Who doesn't like something new? This year to celebrate The Dayton Holiday Festival's 50th anniversary, the festival will add new features and activities to the celebration! It is said, "Mrs. Virginia Kettering hosted the first free festival in 1972 to ensure that all children and families in the community could create lasting holiday memories. The Dayton Holiday Festival has been a downtown tradition for decades, and we’re honored to help celebrate its golden anniversary,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “This event brings people together year after year and is a wonderful way for families to get into the holiday spirit. We’ve added some special touches this year to mark what this magical event means to the downtown community.” Even though my family and I have lived in Greene, County for 20 years, we've attended a lot of activities in the Downtown area; including the Dayton Holiday Festival (We love the hot chocolate). It quickly became one of our favorite holiday activities.

Guests to this year’s Dayton Holiday Festival can enjoy a stroll down Memory Lane on Main, sponsored by Johnson Electric. This collection of historical photographs and memories will be on display from November 25 through January 1 in windows along Main Street between Monument Avenue and Fourth Street. Guests are invited to relive iconic memories and learn more about this beloved community event over the years. (This will be our first stop). If you enjoy seeing historic photos stop on Main! The month-long Dayton Holiday Festival will officially get underway from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 25, with the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular. Free, family-friendly events will then continue through the month of December.

To better map out your activities, here are Downtown Dayton Partnership's top 10 ways to create memories during the kickoff event on Friday, November 25: 1. Local musicians and groups take the stage in Courthouse Square, sponsored by Dinsmore & Shohl LLP! Entertainment begins at 4 p.m. and continues right up to the Grande Illumination. Scheduled to perform at 4:30-4:55 p.m. - Stivers Concert Choir and at 7:25-7:50 p.m. - Dayton Celebration Chorus, to see full list and times visit DDP's website. 2. See the iconic Rike’s holiday windows in the Schuster Center, Experience a reimagining of the Rike’s department store holiday window displays that once stood at this busy downtown corner. I remember the year I moved here was around the time downtown Dayton had their last Downtown Dayton Days, I loved it! And was sad to see it end. But it gave me a glance into why the city of Dayton is known as Gem City. 3. Snap a pic with The Real Elf, also check out a model train, and get crafty in the Holiday Village. Don’t miss Mrs. Virginia Kettering’s holiday train display! 4. Who will build the best house on the block? See masterfully built cookie creations in the Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays Contest, located inside the Old Courthouse; vote for your favorite! 5. See all the sights around the festival, by taking a scenic ride through downtown on a horse-drawn wagon. $1 donation( suggested per rider).

6. Take yourself back in time as you relive the iconic moments from this cherished event! Memory Lane on Main, sponsored by Johnson Electric, transforms business storefronts into windows to the past with dozens of photos and other memories from 1972 to the present. A little NYC right here in Ohio. 7. Starting on November 25, tune your radio to 105.3FM to enjoy this drive-thru or walk-thru light show along Main Street and E. Monument Avenue. My favorite song played synchronized to Downtown Jingle Lights~Candy Cane Lane! 8. Enjoy free rides on the merry-go-round at the Street Fair on Third. Two of Santa’s reindeer will be available for photos in the big man’s sleigh on Courthouse Square. 9. Want to take an active roll in the festival? Line the streets for the Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights. Would you believe we still have some magic glasses from last year? Sponsored by CareSource, put some extra twinkle in the big event by grabbing a pair! 10. Watch us flip the switch on 50,000 gold lights during the Grande Illumination. With more than 100,000 lights traveling the parade path through downtown, and the 50,000 gold lights, this will be the brightest celebration yet! Even if you can't come, you can still enjoy the festivities by tuning into WHIO-TV at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25, to watch the Grande Illumination TV special and tree lighting live on television. Dayton Holiday Festival Celebration Series: Food, Bonus Bucks, and more.