Using Whichbook and BookTrib to find new books to read this winter.

Photographer: Christin Hume

Today I'm going to give you six ways to choose books to read. There is an overwhelming amount of books available to us these days, choosing what to read can become very laborious. Finding new ways to indulge in books that supply us with mental stimulation, entertainment, and tranquility is easier said than done. Here are the ways my reading tribe and I have found new reading material. Favorite Author, does your favorite author have a series or have a large enough body of work to read through over the colder months? This is a great choice, because you know their work and your familiar with their writing language, especially those authors with high page counts.



Bookstores, but not your local bookstore. Go to a new store, to see fresh or just different types of books. Like someone that specializes in books with a history theme. When shopping for books, take the time to read through the first chapter, does it flow well, or spark your interest to know what's going to happen next? We are at times drawn to certain books. Just walking around looking at the spine of multiple books, one will say, " hey choose me, I have something to tell you".

Local library-Photographer: Gabriel Sollmann





Visiting your local library, with all the choices of purchasing books, we've forgotten it began with our local library (and school library). I love going to the library and seeing what books are on display. A lot of times books are put on display, because they coincide with things that are going on in the world. I know at my local library they have employees "choice". One display( a book duo) I love, that the library sometimes displays, a story book and a recipe book. So let's say, the book takes place in Tuscany, then the cookbook will be Italian Dishes. Ask the librarian, what book might be good to read. If you have come to the same location for years, then they might know your personality well enough to choose a book for you. Remember before self checkout, the librarian and the assistants checked your books out for you; so they know what you like.



Using a Book Generator, what is a book generator? The simple answer is, it generates books that you might like by the questions that it asks you. You can choose books according to your mood, which country it takes place in, by character and plot, and best-sellers, and trending books. With work generators like "Whichbook | A new way of choosing what book to read next" , you can find books you are likely to enjoy.



Suggestions by friends and family, they know you personally so they will more likely know what books you may like. They also know when you're having a difficult time with something, and they might be able to suggest a book that might help you. You'll thank them later.



Join a book club/exchange, if you've read my article, I joined five meetup groups and this is what happened, you'll know that my first outing was a book exchange at the local library. A book exchange is when other Book Lovers bring books that they have already read to exchange for other books to read. The great thing about this, you'll have a lot of choices and you can take usually up to five new books home with you for free( depends on how many your exchanging)! If you end up not reading the book ( it happens), just bring it to the next Meet-up and change it for another one!



My winter choices, Never have your dog stuffed-Alan Alda, Taming the To-Do list-Glynnis Whiter, Shaking the tree, a collection of new fiction and memoir by black women -(edited) Meri Nana-Ama Danquan, Disappearing Acts-Terry McMillan, Life story , Between each line of pain and glory-Gladys Knight, New comer, Jeannie Nicholas' Kalayla.



Not only does reading make you smarter, it increases your brain power by improving brain connectivity. It also reduces stress. Another great thing about reading, it increases our empathy for others and helps us to live longer. So keep reading, you have so many options!



Bonus option for Book Lovers and New Authors...BookTrib, an online magazine for readers and writers.