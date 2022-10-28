Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.

Courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership

The Dayton Holiday Festival is made possible by the support and generosity of the downtown community. Virginia Kettering started the Dayton holiday festival in 1972. She wanted to bring people together and make sure everyone had a chance to celebrate the holiday, as a community.

The holiday season is the perfect time to reflect on the people, places, and things you love most. As we gear up for the 50th anniversary of the Dayton Holiday Festival this year(it's going to be Big!), let's kick things off with the November 4th first Friday!

To find the most up-to-date event listings go to the Downtown Dayton Partnership website, for the online events calendar. Starting November 1, we will start making a list (and checking it twice!), of our 50 favorite things about downtown Dayton. Want to see the list? Follow @DowntownDayton on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Here's some of the November 4th First Friday events coming up next week:

Entertainment

The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: An in-person Artist Talk with Dayton-based artist Amy Lynn Powell and photographer Stacy Kranitz. Powell will be discussing her latest exhibition, Only let people who love you photograph you. On view now through Dec. 24th. This event is free and open to all. Streaming live on Facebook and our website https://codayton.org/amy-powell/

Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: The gallery has extended hours to conveniently be part of your First Friday Art Hop. See artwork from the Dayton area, around the U.S., and around the world. Light refreshments will be provided.

Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Enjoy an evening of live music, food trucks, studio and gallery hopping, shopping, and more! It is always free to attend and park at our art hops. We are a family and pet friendly community. With artwork and handmade goods from more than 250 artists, you’re going to want to get here early!

Omega Music, 318 E. Fifth St.: Join us for a Q&A with Matthew Klickstein about his new book “See You At San Diego” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Matthew Klickstein is a prominent pop culture historian living in Dayton.

Dining and Drinks

Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $6 Mustache Rides & Same Same Margaritas along with $4 drafts!

Shopping and Activities



AcadeCon at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St.: Join AcadeCon for their 10th annual gaming convention! Explore new tabletop games and play with friends both old and new!

Tickets available now at tabletop.events/conventions/acadecon-2022

The fun doesn’t stop with First Friday! Join us again at the end of the month for the 50th Dayton Holiday Festival on November 25 from 4 to 9 p.m. on Courthouse Square. The countdown is on for this family-friendly holiday spectacular! With live reindeer, light shows, crafts, games, live entertainment, and more!

This year's festivities will definitely make your list! See you there...