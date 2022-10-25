Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.

Courtesy of Dayton Partnership

The three- phase process has begun for local artists for the public 8/4 Memorial. We are looking for artists, artist teams ,designers, or architects to design a public artwork, to serve as a memorial for the victims of the tragic events that took place in the Oregon district neighborhood of Dayton Ohio, on August 4th 2019.



Up to five artists will be selected and paid a stipend of $1,500 each, to present a final design. Winning artist or artist teams will receive an award of $200,000 to create a public memorial. Submission deadline is December 5, 2022.



Goal of the public artwork



To inspire hope, unity, and healing for those affected and to memorialize the lives lost that day. It will provide a meditative space for reflection and remembrance. Sandy Hunt co- chair of the 8/4 Memorial Committee stated, "this Memorial will play a major role in healing our community."



The memorial will provide something accessible and meaningful. Also, in supporting everyone's recovery, survivors, family members of victims, and general public, provided the committee with their perspectives on what this artwork would mean to those affected by this tragedy.

Eligibility-must meet one or more



Must be a current or recent resident of the Dayton, Ohio area (and/or), have a connection to a current or recent resident of the Dayton area (and/or), been affected by the 8/4 tragedy or a similar event.



Submission



Eligible applicants can submit letter of interest to the RFQ, Request for Qualifications. Include a resume, CV, and samples of your past commission projects. The semi-finalist will be selected to proceed to the Request for Proposals phase (RFP), each artist or artist team selected for phase 2 will be paid ($1,500 stipend), to develop and present full proposals.



Dates to Remember



December 5, 2022- Deadline for submission



Team meet-up-Zooms with Contemporary Dayton:



Nov. 2, 6 p.m. (Wed)



Nov. 6, 2 p.m. (Sun)



Nov. 16, 6 p.m. (Wed)



The Co. (Contemporary Dayton) will host two artist information sessions:



Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 5 2-4 p.m.



Location: Wesley Community Center, 3730 Delphos Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417



Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 12 3-5 p.m.



Location: Dayton Metro Library (main branch)



Conference Rm. 3A



215 E. 3rd Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402



General questions about the 8/4 Memorial Committee and the 8/4 Memorial can be directed to co-chairs: Sandy Gudorf, gudorf@downtowndayton.org or 937-224-1518 or Sandy Hunt, hunts@mcohio.org or 937-225-6262.



Questions concerning the Request for Qualifications and the RFP process contact:



Cydnie King-Curatorial Assistant, the Contemporary Dayton, cking@codayton.org, 937-224-3882.







