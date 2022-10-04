Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.

First Friday's Downtown Dayton, Ohio Courtesy of downtown Dayton Partnership

I get excited about "sweater weather", it's my favorite time of year! As temperature drop, people are preparing for bonfires, camping, and Fall Yard Sales. But a little birdie told me that, Downtown Dayton is heating up! First Friday is only a couple days away, October 7. Pull out those cozy sweaters ladies and gentlemen grab your sports hoodie and head downtown! The end of summer doesn't stop anything! We still have LIVE entertainment and happy hour specials at some of your favorite bars and restaurants as well as new exhibits at downtown’s signature galleries and shopping deals at our unique, independent retailers.

Live Entertainment in Dayton, Ohio Courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership

I'm so excited to share another ribbon cutting for downtown Dayton! Golden Hour Piercings at noon on First Friday, October 7. The studio is locally owned by Olivia Hatton and Taylor Diamond-Baker at 411 E. Fifth Street. Be sure to stop by to officially welcome them to the neighborhood!

For more information about First Friday, or to find business addresses, parking, upcoming activities and more, visit the DDP website at DowntownDayton.org. Invite friends and family to partake in First Friday fun! “Like” and share the First Friday Facebook page.

Spotlight on entertainment this First "Fall " Friday!

Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to “Eyewitness: A FotoFocus Biennial Exhibition” from 6 to 9 p.m. on First Friday.

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “Don’t Worry Darling” and “Loving Highsmith” on First Friday!

Here's a couple of dining options! Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree. And Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.

Starting early on your "you know what shopping"! Head over to Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store! Or, Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase!

Shopping in Downtown Dayton, Ohio Courtesy of downtown Dayton Partnership

See you downtown this weekend!

