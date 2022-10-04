Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.

Ready, Set, Go! Photographer: Hannah Busing

Depending on where you live in the country, will set the time of year you will most likely have a yard sale. The spring and summer months are the most popular. But there is a plus side to having a Fall Yard Sale. People tend to search for winter attire in the Fall. Plus men get out and search for snow blowers, shovels, and even generators. September and early October are a great time of these types of sales.

Also, there's less competition from other other yard sales in the fall. So those who didn't do well over the summer, or didn't have time for a summer sale, can still try and make some extra cash with a fall sale.

Fall yard sales are the best time to get rid of winter items. Remember, sale goers are more likely to notice, coats, boots, scarves & gloves, and sweaters; during this time of year.

Halloween costumes do well in fall sales. Fall is also when shoppers search for holiday decorations (I remember picking up my snowmen collection for a couple of bucks at a Fall sale).

What days are best for Fall yard sales? I can only speak on Ohio, but Saturdays tend to do well here. For most people, they tend to have less pressing duties on Saturdays. Most attend church on Sunday, and go out for late lunch or dinner afterwards. Making it difficult to make the rounds at local yard sales. I personally like going on Sundays, it's a great day to haggle. There is always deals to be made on the last day of a yard sale (Best done in the last hour). Start thinking about an hour or so before sale ends, of the least amount you are willing to take for big ticket items. You don't want to get catch off guard with a low ball offer, and loose out on money.

Does it matter what time of day you start sale? You definitely want to start early, especially in the fall. Yard sale goers will still head out earlier in the morning in the Fall, looking for deals. Yard sales slow down between the hours of 1-3 pm. Be mindful of the temperature in the Fall, it will drop in the late afternoon and early evening.

Can we still have bake sale or offer drinks to sale goers? Yes! This is a great time to offer warm apple cider, coffee, or hot chocolate. I've even heard of people selling cups of soup to raise money for charity at fall yard sales.

Fall yard sale shopper Photographer: Clem Onojeghuo

Here's a couple of large multi-family and community sales coming up in October.

Huber Heights, Ohio Community Wide Garage Sale is set for:

Oct. 13-16, 2022

8 am -8 pm Thurs/Fri

8 am-6 pm Sat/Sun

List of participants are published the day before the sale begins. Make note, this sale takes place every year.

Multi-Family Yard Sale

2067 Rockdell Dr, Fairborn, OH 45324

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

9 am - 5 pm

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Estate sale in Middletown Ohio

2601 Central Ave Middletown, OH 45044

Fri, Oct. 7, 2022 9 am - 6 pm

Sat, Oct. 8, 2022 9am-6pm

Click here for Estate Sale in Bellbrook, Ohio. Oct. 6-8, 2022. Address will be shown on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

I'm sure there are other Fall Yard Sales throughout Ohio, this month. These just peaked my interest, and I love to share!!!

Be inspired by Everything Kaye!