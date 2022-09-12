Everything Kaye: My first three months as a Contributor for NewsBreak.

Everything Kaye!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8gl3_0hqyYIYE00
German photographer: Markus Winkler

What's included in this article. Why I call myself Everything Kaye, How I found Newsbreak, A BIG thanks to my followers, Recap of all my articles, just in case you missed a few, and Upcoming articles, my highest viewed, and my favorite article thus far. So scroll down and find the most interesting points, you would love to know about!

I wanted to pause here at my three month anniversary of writing for NewsBreak. I wanted to reflect on what I've accomplished and to exhale a little. I also wanted to say Thanks to all those that thought I was worth the space in your NewsBreak "FOLLOWING" list. I appreciate each of you so very much! I couldn't believe it, when I received email from NewsBreak saying, I had reached 500 followers. And as I'm writing this over the weekend, I have over 1000! Some of my fellow contributors reached this point in less time, some it took longer. I dance for them and myself. We did it!

Kaye is my real name, but I kept hearing that you have to narrow your brand down to a niche. First I'm human, and as Maya Angelou says,(as she quotes Terentius Afer, an African enslaved by the Romans around 150 BC. Later to be freed.) ‘I am a human being, nothing human can be alien to me’. We are human, and we have complex needs, abilities, wants, and desires. In my writing I want to have the human factor. When we have conversations with others, we tend to discuss a plethora of subjects ,how could I narrow all this down to one subject, nor did I want to...and Everything Kaye was born!

" I'm always in search of ways to defy others expectations of me."

I'm really a YouTube channel watcher, I didn't have any social media before NewsBreak, (yes the debate continues about if YouTube is a social media), so besides YouTube, I didn't have a presence. As a writer, I knew I would need a presence since I'm an introvert and I couldn't just throw a book out there, especially a memoir. And expect people to purchase it. Especially, if I planned on self publishing it. But I didn't know what to do?

I follow a lot of New York based YouTubers, because that's where I vacation each year, and I take online classes with Gotham Writers Workshop, and they have pop-up classes in the park each year. And of course the Tribeca Film Festival is a must for me! But one day I was watching a YouTuber named Alma Shine, she's based in NYC, she does videos about her and her families life in New York. She also sells beautiful Self Lovin' gift boxes and Self-Care Kits on Etsy, MiraFloresxo. But one day she said she wrote for NewsBreak, and I thought...what's that? Thinking maybe it was New York based. I found the app and downloaded it. I saw she made videos but I also saw that others just wrote articles, now that got me interested. So you write about local news happening, food, and anything else you think readers in their community would like. I wrote my first article that day. Community garage sales are in full swing in Huber Heights, Ohio. People loved it, and I think adding in the human factor with personal stories helps my articles stand out. You never know what articles will do well, so I just write articles that I would love to come across and read.

Here are some articles you may have missed:

Bath & body Works

Dry Mill Bar of Columbus, Ohio

Multi-family yard sale

Aquatic Galore

Flash Food

Drinks from France and Italy

Marc's grocery store

Community Gardens-stopping thieves

Dollar Swap Bookstore

Tiramisu- where to find it locally

Spotlight on HomeGoods

Columbus Ramen Restaurant

Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Century Upstairs and Bar

The Honey Hole thrift store

Back to school

Finding your French community

Coffee with a purpose

Oregon District tragedy remembered

127 yard sale 35th Anniversary

Pet Face Match availability

Tracy's NY Trips

50th Anniversary holiday tree search

Gem City Black Business Month

Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends

BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing

Downtown Dayton Dollar Bonus

Underground Railroad Museum

Fall To-Do List

Dressing for your first Broadway show

Everything Kaye! ... in review.

I also did two series, Art in the City and Columbus Food Truck Festival.

Dayton, Ohio Art in the City

Art in the City Pre-Party!

Art in the City- Wrap Up!

Columbus food truck festival was special to me because it includes my first in person interviews.

Columbus Food Truck Festival is back, with changes

Columbus food truck festival and other events

A look into Columbus food truck festival ( with in person interviews)

Again I would like to say thank you for your interest in my writing and hope you continue to follow me as I grow in my second career and my first passion reading and writing.

Upcoming articles...

Daytonopoly

Bull Riding

Fall bookstore visits

Fall yards sales

Books I'm reading this winter

Be inspired by Everything Kaye

Bonus: My highest viewed article so far is Spotlight on HomeGoods at 20k, my favorite articles is Finding your French community in Ohio, and Columbus Food Truck Festival series. To watch full interviews click here, and follow me on Instagram!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Everything Kaye YouTube channe# Everything Kaye on Instagram# NewsBreak Contributor# Gotham Writers Workshop# Tribeca Film Festival 2023

Comments / 0

Published by

Retired cosmetologist, writer, blogger, and local guide for Google Maps. I'll be sharing helpful stories, local happenings throughout Ohio. Including breaking news, and places to eat.

Dayton, OH
1018 followers

More from Everything Kaye!

Dayton, OH

Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.

Big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York are known for Pop-ups. Pop-ups are designed to draw large crowds. Also called flash-retailing. Flash-retailing helps online stores, new businesses, and it's a marketing strategy for already established stores, needing more exposure.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Dressing for your first Broadway Show.

This article, like many comes from a question/ statement to the writer, or a thought from the writer. "Oh, I could never go to see a Broadway show. I won't fit in, I wouldn't even know what to wear."

Read full story

Fall to-do list: Preparing for the winter season.

Labor Day always signals the Fall season. Hopefully, everyone is resting and spending time with family this holiday. As for me, I'll be writing but I've pulled out my check list for Fall. I live in a condo, so my list is a lot shorter than home owners. No matter what dwelling you live in, we should prepare our home for the winter season. Some of the things on my list, will probably already be on your list; so this will only be a reminder. Here's my list of things I do at the start of Fall (before I start my canning). Also a bonus... Here is my blog for spring season if you missed it from my blog- Everything Kaye! Spring: Be inspired AT HOME.

Read full story
Springboro, OH

Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.

It still amazes me that people say, "there's nothing to do". I've been living in the triangle of Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio for 22 years. Honestly, we are still finding things to do. The old soul in me thinks-what do these people WANT to do?

Read full story

What is a TaskRabbit, and how did the company start?

Recently, I wanted a few things done around the house, some painting, those blinds over the glass sliding door removed and curtains put up and a custom entertainment center for my new record collection built. I also have been thinking about a cleaning person coming in on Mondays to clean. So where do I get that little extra help without going broke to get it?

Read full story
Columbus, OH

A look into: Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival, 2022!

Many have taken to social media to voice their opinion on the new location of the Columbus Food Truck Festival. I'm here to give you all the details and my experience at the Festival this year.

Read full story
Dayton, OH

The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.

Ready for a deal? The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special Bonus Buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars for themselves or as a gift this summer. Starting Friday, August 19, at 12 p.m. noon, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser.

Read full story
Beavercreek, OH

BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!

BSA Celtic Soccer Club, will be hosting their Annual Golf Outing at the Country Club of the North. Friday, October 7th at 10 am. Last year the Golf Outing sold out in 5 days!. No matter your skill level, beginner to semi pro, all are welcome to join in the fun! It's a great time to play with Celtic coaches and players.

Read full story
1 comments
Dayton, OH

On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022

When our bus arrived in front of The Today Show, my only thought was to drop off my suitcase, freshen up ,and head to the MOMA ( The Museum of Modern Art). It houses contemporary and modern art. One piece I knew I had to see, was Van Gogh's Starry Night. Peggy Carouthers, a writer, editor, and custom manager content gives a brief history of the Starry Night, 1889. Most only know that he battled depression and died of suicide. Peggy gives details to how we came to gain his collection of artwork, after his death and the death of his brother Theo.

Read full story
Dayton, OH

Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.

SmallBizTrends.com says ways to support black owned businesses. Go out of your way to shop at black owned businesses. Promote black owned businesses on social media . Set a set amount of money in your budget to support black owned restaurants and businesses.

Read full story
Dayton, OH

The search is on the 50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival Tree for 2022.

Even though the weather has been a little cooler this past week. I'm sure you have not been thinking about the holidays. Or have you? Every year around August, we begin to search for the next Dayton Holiday Festival Tree. But this year will be special.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.

Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Tracy's NYC Trips of Columbus, Ohio ends after 15 years.

I'm sorry to announce that Tracy from Tracy's NYC Trips has announced on her Facebook page, that due to fuel costs and lack of drivers, they will no longer be able to continue the NYC bus trips.

Read full story
Greene County, OH

Pet Face Match available in Greene County, Ohio.

Did you know that Greene County Ohio's Animal Control has Face Match?. Adoptable Face Match, is the ability to match the face of a childhood pet or a pet that you lost years ago. To see profiles of available pets log on to Petango.com. Greene County, Animal Control is open to the public, available pets are seen by appointment only. Call-937-562-7400 to schedule visit.

Read full story
Dayton, OH

Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.

We all know the importance and value of gathering as a community. Gathering as a community, leads to a sense of belonging and well-being. Yes cultural events help the economy, but it also allows people of the same community to interact with others that , they may not normally interact with.

Read full story
Dayton, OH

Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !

Friday kicks off, Art in the City Pre-Party! Start celebrating early, 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Edward A. Dixon Gallery. Want to Partyon thePatio? Enjoy live music at the following locations, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. sponsored by Miller Valentine Construction.

Read full story
Michigan State

127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.

Can you believe that this year will be the 35th anniversary of the World's Longest Yard Sale? Started back in 1987, the route goes through six states Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky,Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. Majority of the route follows highway 127. From Addison,Michigan to Gadsden ,Alabama, 690 miles of deals!

Read full story
Dayton, OH

Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.

I will never forget August 4th 2019. I had just moved into my first downtown apartment , and coming from a town that only had one skating rink and a movie theater (that had shuttered by the time I reached junior high) for entertainment. This was like I was moving to New York City. Living in downtown Dayton,Ohio was going to be exciting! I decided to move downtown because I noticed everything I did entertainment wise, I did downtown. We have the 2nd Street Market, The Schuster Center , watching old movies at the Victoria theater, and of course the Oregon district.

Read full story
Beavercreek, OH

Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.

I met a group of fellow art lovers, at a new location. The Beavercreek, Ohio Coffee Hub at 3375 Dayton-Xenia road. We set up our art supplies on the picnic table shaded by trees, next to the Coffee Hub. I noticed a few people had went inside the coffee shop to get drinks, before I arrived. I started on my art project and made conversation. While my sculpture was drying, I thought I would go indoors and check out the Coffee Hub.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy