The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.

Courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership

Ready for a deal? The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special Bonus Buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars for themselves or as a gift this summer. Starting Friday, August 19, at 12 p.m. noon, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser.

What are Downtown Dollars?

That act like cash, similar to a gift card. They can be used at participating downtown businesses. They can be purchased in amounts of $5, $25, $50, and custom amounts($2.25 e-Delivery fee added).

The city of Dayton has 80+ businesses participating in Downtown Dayton Bucks, and growing. With this extra bonus, your money will go further.

Full list of participating businesses and more information on the program, as well as instructions to purchase Downtown Dollars is available here.



Downtown Dollars Bonus Buy funds will be delivered to the purchaser in $25 gift vouchers separate from their original $50 purchase. The $50 Downtown Dollars e-gift card purchased by the customer does not expire, but $25 Bonus Buy cards will expire if not used by Monday, October 31, 2022. Each customer may earn a maximum of four $25 Bonus Buy cards.

Courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership



For limited time!



Summer Bonus Buy cards are limited and only available while funds last, so be sure to get your Downtown Dollars before this special offer runs out!

Not in the Dayton, Ohio area? Don't worry, they are available in many cities throughout the country. Check with your local city business administration for Downtown Dollar

availability.



