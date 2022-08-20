BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!

It's that time again!

Soheb-Zaidi, Upsplash

BSA Celtic Soccer Club, will be hosting their Annual Golf Outing at the Country Club of the North. Friday, October 7th at 10 am. Last year the Golf Outing sold out in 5 days!

No matter your skill level, beginner to semi pro, all are welcome to join in the fun! It's a great time to play with Celtic coaches and players.

100% of the proceeds goes back to the Celtic soccer club. Your participation helps provide supplies and equipment to boost the soccer experience.

Fees this year for the Outing are $110 per person/$440 per foursome. All fees include golf, cart, and lunch. Your team will not be added to rooster till paid in full.

Dean, Upsplash

Want to sponsor?

Logo Cup Sponsorship ($1,5000)

1. Includes Platinum Sponsorship

2. Company or Family Logo on the Cups sold at the Outing

3. 1 Free Foursome

Platinum Sponsorship ($1,000)

1. Free Foursome

2. Includes Gold Sponsorship

Gold Sponsorship ($500)

1. Logo Banner at the registration table

2. Logo Sign on a tee

3. Advertising on all Flyers

Beer Tent Sponsorship ($250)

1. Banner up around the Drink Tent

2. Logo Sign on a Tee

Closest to the Pin Sponsor ($100)

1. Logo on a sign at the green

Long Drive Sponsor ($100)

1. Logo on a sign in Middle of Fairway

Hole Sponsor ($100)

1. Logo on a sign at the Tee

Family / Team Sponsor ($50)

1. On all Flyers

Celtic FANatic Donation to support the event

1. Cash Donations OR

2. Food Donations (must be pre-packaged)

Payment options are electronically via Venmo (@tyson904) or check. Make checks out to BSA Celtic and mailed to Tyson Davis, 2165 Bandit Trail, Beavercreek OH

**Shotgun start at 10:00am, but please arrive by no later than 9:30am.

Come out and have grand time!