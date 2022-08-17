Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.

Courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership

SmallBizTrends.com says ways to support black owned businesses.

Go out of your way to shop at black owned businesses.

Promote black owned businesses on social media .

Set a set amount of money in your budget to support black owned restaurants and businesses.

Write and post reviews of great black owned shops and businesses.

Courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership



The Gem City Black Business Month, now in its second year. Enter downtown’s Black-owned businesses for a chance to win Downtown Dollars. We are in the last two weeks of the Black Business Challenge. As part of the challenge, downtown visitors are encouraged to patronize Black-owned businesses, make a purchase, and submit a receipt for the chance to win a prize.



Two Fridays Remaining!!





Four winners will be chosen each Friday in August to win $25 in Downtown Dollars, which can be redeemed at more than 80 businesses across downtown. At the end of the month, one grand prize winner will receive $100 in Downtown Dollars. To enter, shoppers need only take a photo of themselves patronizing a Black-owned business, or a photo of a receipt from a purchase made at a Black-owned business and text it to 937-668-7227.



Black Business Challenge:





Aims to build awareness of downtown’s Black-owned businesses.





To encourage participants to engage with the downtown businesses.





Generate new customers and support for Black business.





To see other events going on this month check out Gem City Black Business Month website.

Championed by the Greater West Dayton Incubator and collaborators across the city, including Launch Dayton, Downtown Dayton Partnership, Dayton Metro Library, Co-op Dayton, Scripted in Black, Haya Healing, Entrepreneurs’ Center, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and others.