The search is on the 50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival Tree for 2022.

Courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership

Even though the weather has been a little cooler this past week. I'm sure you have not been thinking about the holidays. Or have you? Every year around August, we begin to search for the next Dayton Holiday Festival Tree. But this year will be special.

The search is on for the 2022 Dayton Holiday Festival tree. Downtown Dayton Partnership is looking for a grand tree to mark the celebration.

Courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership

Miami Valley residents can now nominate a tree for the 50th anniversary in November. This year the tree will be decorated in more than 50,000 lights and golden accents; to mark the golden anniversary of the Dayton Holiday Festival planned for Friday, November 25th. A search crew will select this year's winning tree at the end of October.

Tree guidelines:



Should ideally stand 45 to 60 feet tall; 25 feet wide.



Colorado green spruce or blue spruce (preferably) Other grand and stately evergreens will be considered.



Tree must be located in the front or side yard of nominee's property, with clear access to the tree and free from power lines or transit cables.





The tree will be removed and transported to the Courthouse Square, at no cost to the owner. Also, the tree's owner will be recognized during the official tree lighting ceremony on Friday, November 25th.



The 2022 Dayton Holiday Festival and Grand Illumination are presented by AES Ohio. Additional support comes from Mrs. Virginia W. Kettering Dayton Holiday Festival Fund, Montgomery County, and the City of Dayton.







All Miami valley residents who would like to nominate a tree can do so by calling Colleen Turner at Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937)224-1518 or by emailing turner@downtowndayton.org.











