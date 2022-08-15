Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.

Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!

With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.

OSU Alum and Celebrity Network Star, Chad Rosenthal will demonstrating his signature Motel Fried Chicken. Owner of three restaurant locations in Philadelphia.

Demonstration-Aug. 20, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Aug. 21 and 1 and 3 p.m.

Remember, tickets are $5 per persons over 12, children 12 and under free admission with an adult (adult must be 18). If ordering online you can choose date, you plan to attend. Or you can buy a $10 ticket, per person for the whole weekend. Tickets can be scanned from phone, printed, or purchased at gate(if still available). See previous article for more details-Columbus Food Truck Festival is back! With a few changes.

Can't make it to Columbus, here's some other fun events in Ohio the weekend of August 19-21, 2022.

Dayton Porch Fest /St Anne Hill

A neighborhood music festival August 20th 2022, from 1:15-6:45.

Mini music concert free in ,Dayton, Ohio in the St Ann Hill neighborhood come out and support local music and explore the neighborhood.

40th Annual Sweet Corn Festival

Fairborn Ohio's Annual Sweet Corn Festival is Saturday August 20th from 11:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday August 21st 11:00 to 6:00. Held at the Fairborn community park at 691 East Dayton- Yellow Springs Rd. Fairborn Ohio.

Nathalia Segato

34th Annual Black Family Reunion

The reunion began in major cities all over the country but Cincinnati Ohio is the only city to continue the tradition.

The Black Family Reunion begins August 18-22, 2022 at the Sawyer Point Park at 705 East Pete Rose Way.

Parade

Saturday Aug. 20, 10 am-noon.

Avondale Town Center

Performers

Raheem DeVaughn and others

Saturday, Aug.20

6-8pm

Main stage

Sundays Events

Morning church service with pastor Donnie McClurkin and Ernest Pugh, starting at 10 am.

Sawyer Park Point Amphitheater

Gospel concert series featuring The Clark Sisters and others, 6 pm.

Sawyer Point Park- Main Stage

***Both Sunday events free