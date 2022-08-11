Tracy's NYC Trips of Columbus, Ohio ends after 15 years.

Michael Förtsch/Upsplash

I'm sorry to announce that Tracy from Tracy's NYC Trips has announced on her Facebook page, that due to fuel costs and lack of drivers, they will no longer be able to continue the NYC bus trips.

Tracy McAllister and her daughters, have been taking Central Ohio residents to New York City for the past 15 years. I started traveling with her after her 10-year anniversary in 2017. Her trips were $138 for a red eye (day trip), and $158 for overnight trip. Some said that this was a little high but for those that have traveled with her, knew it was worth it! Her trips were the safest trips I had ever been on, she was so welcoming and helpful. You could tell she loved NYC, and what she did.



Everything Kaye

A typical trip included a New York City theme movie and games. I won a beautiful scarf on my second trip with her, that I still have to this day. Her Christmas trips were the most fun. Most years there were at least 2-3 buses. I tear up thinking about it, only 3 years in; I had only begun my journey with her.

They did try to reboot in the winter of 2021, as the pandemic eased a little, and rules were in place for visiting the city. Then she announced they were taking a year off but now the journey has come to an end.

This article is not about New York City in itself nor the pandemic. It's about a business that had to end, when it wasn't ready to end.

To all those that are reading this and had taken a trip with Tracy's NYC trips, or knows someone that has taken one. Please stop by her Facebook page and tell her how much her trips meant to you and your family (My first trip, was a surprise mother-daughter trip).

Tracy and family, thank you for letting us see New York City with you. And thank you for our safe travels and laughs. You will be missed!

And if you want her full story of how she fell in love with the city, please go over to Tracy's NYC Trips, please know the website will be taken down soon.

I'm still hoping like Sex in the City, you can come back!