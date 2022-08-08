Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.

Everything Kaye

We all know the importance and value of gathering as a community. Gathering as a community, leads to a sense of belonging and well-being. Yes cultural events help the economy, but it also allows people of the same community to interact with others that , they may not normally interact with.

Take the Art in the City, that took place in Dayton, Ohio over this past weekend. You have multiple groups of people within our own community that love art but are from different branches of creativity. From dance, literature, music, painting, visual arts, sculpture, you put them all together...

Everything Kaye

And out of this comes a new artistic experience. We know that art touches everyone no matter what socio-economic background. Nor does it end with one generation to the next, or cultural background. So we ask the question?

Why do we come together? To find joy again in our artistry and share it with others.

At the Art In The City Event, I met various artists and spoke with them at their booths. I watched their eyes smile as they showed me, one after another what each of them were bringing to the table of creativity. And I want to take the time to share some of the artists I met.

K12 Gallery & TEJAS, art classes

Rugrats DYT, Caroline Romero

Ari Infinite, travel pedicures service

Pink Moon Goods , a curated selection of home goods

Isabelle House, portraits, paintings, prints

Charlene R. Fox, visual artist

Asia Bell, keychains & Badge Reels

The Resin Owl's Nest, resin creations, jewelry

Macramade Trends, earrings, plant holders, & more

Emma Jackson, plant dyes, weaving

IVY, flowers, gifts, vintage, workshops, fun

Gayle Holland-Paint in Motion-inquiries

gayle.holland@yahoo.com

Everything Kaye

Shout out to The Wild Banana for quenching my thirst! And we can't forget The Luv Locz Experiment Locz, that provided live musical entertainment Saturday evening. If you missed it you missed a VIBE! Baby Suga Baby is in rotation. Check out their website for the next experience.

Thanks to AES Ohio, Dayton.com, Ohio Arts Council, Culture Works, Fifth Third Bank, the Montgomery County Arts, Cultural District, PNC, and the Eichelberger Foundation, and all the volunteers!

Click here to see Art in the City, wrap-up video.