Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !

Art wrap, Courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership

Friday kicks off, Art in the City Pre-Party! Start celebrating early, 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Edward A. Dixon Gallery.

Want to Party on the Patio? Enjoy live music at the following locations, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. sponsored by Miller Valentine Construction.

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine, 217 N. Patterson Boulevard

· The NEON, 130 E. Fifth St.

· Salar Restaurant & Lounge & Lily’s Dayton, between 400 and 329 E. Fifth St.

· Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.

· Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.

· Winans Chocolate + Coffee + Wine, 221 N. Patterson Blvd.

Also voting starts on Friday for the Juried Art Show. Vote for your favorites on Dayton.com from August 5- 20.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

Dayton Live Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, 1 W. Second St.: Jesus Christ Superstar celebrates its 50th-anniversary tour with a performance beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now at daytonlive.org/events/superstar/.

FOOD

There will be tons of food being served all weekend, with drink specials.

Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: For First Friday specials you’ll find $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 Draft pints from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

· Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and ½ off of shareables.

· Olive Mediterranean Grill, 44 W. Third St.: Mention First Friday and Art in the City to receive 30% off anything on the menu

Love a good food truck, need to know where to find one, during the festivities: Front Street, 1001 E. Second Street: Explore art studios, galleries, and boutiques featuring the artwork of more than 200 artists at this month’s First Friday Art Hop. Food trucks and live performers will be on site for the free event!

Pedal Wagon Dayton Brewery Cruise: Pedal your way through Dayton’s booming craft beer scene aboard a two-hour pedal-powered adventure! Enjoy everything from pints to flights as you make stops at the best breweries in downtown. Must be 21+ to ride. Rates start at $32 per person or book a private ride for $459.

Event guide help guests to explore the workshops, interactive projects, performances, Artisan Market, Juried Art Show, and more happening from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 6.





There's more music in the gallery, stop in the Varsity House. Located at 31 S. St. Clair St. Varsity House of Blues will have live R&B playing inside the Gallery.

Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Come back from 1:00 to 7:00 Saturday, August 6th, for the AES Ohio Summer in the City,signature event! Art in the City!