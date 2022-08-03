127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.

Can you believe that this year will be the 35th anniversary of the World's Longest Yard Sale? Started back in 1987, the route goes through six states Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky,Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. Majority of the route follows highway 127. From Addison,Michigan to Gadsden ,Alabama, 690 miles of deals!
The sale is always the first Thursday through Sunday in August. Hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at vendors discretion. Sometimes stopping and restarting due to rain. That's when most folks run to eat, or nap if staying in hotel. Vendors are always prepared, hey most have been doing this since 1987.
Need to know where all the stops are? Get your printable map here or the interactive map. The printable map will show you the major vendor stops on the route. It won't show you all but it'll show you the the large ones. But make sure you stop at the smaller ones, some good deals are made, and unique pieces are found at those stops.
Want to make a weekend of it? Have family coming in to go to the sale? Here's some places to stay in Ohio, that's close to the action.
St. Marys
Quality Inn and America's Best Value Inn & Suites.
Celina
Romer's Westlake Hotel Villas, West Bank Inn, Celina Motel, Best Western Celina, America's Best Value Inn.
Defiance
Hampton Inn and Comfort Inn
Montpelier
Quality Inn and Holiday Inn Express Hotel and Suites
Van Wert
Timberwoods Camping Resort
Willshire
Hillside bed and breakfast
Camden
Cross Campground
College Corner
Hueston Woods Resort
Oxford
Comfort Inn
Yard Sale Packing Checklist are available for download/print.
