127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.

Everything Kaye!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXbvT_0h2ZE8gv00
Courtesy of127 Yard Sale-World Longest Yard Sale

Can you believe that this year will be the 35th anniversary of the World's Longest Yard Sale? Started back in 1987, the route goes through six states Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky,Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. Majority of the route follows highway 127. From Addison,Michigan to Gadsden ,Alabama, 690 miles of deals!

The sale is always the first Thursday through Sunday in August. Hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at vendors discretion. Sometimes stopping and restarting due to rain. That's when most folks run to eat, or nap if staying in hotel. Vendors are always prepared, hey most have been doing this since 1987.

Stay up to date with yard sale by signing up for their email. Also get your limited edition anniversary t-shirt and other products.

127 YARD SALE.com/store.

Need to know where all the stops are? Get your printable map here or the interactive map. The printable map will show you the major vendor stops on the route. It won't show you all but it'll show you the the large ones. But make sure you stop at the smaller ones, some good deals are made, and unique pieces are found at those stops.

Want to make a weekend of it? Have family coming in to go to the sale? Here's some places to stay in Ohio, that's close to the action.

St. Marys

Quality Inn and America's Best Value Inn & Suites.

Celina

Romer's Westlake Hotel Villas, West Bank Inn, Celina Motel, Best Western Celina, America's Best Value Inn.

Defiance

Hampton Inn and Comfort Inn

Montpelier

Quality Inn and Holiday Inn Express Hotel and Suites

Van Wert

Timberwoods Camping Resort

Willshire

Hillside bed and breakfast

Camden

Cross Campground

College Corner

Hueston Woods Resort

Oxford

Comfort Inn

Yard Sale Packing Checklist are available for download/print.

You have till the start of...go!

Published by

Retired cosmetologist, writer, blogger, and local guide for Google Maps.

Dayton, OH
