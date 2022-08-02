Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.

Mary Oakey, Upsplash

I will never forget August 4th 2019.

I had just moved into my first downtown apartment , and coming from a town that only had one skating rink and a movie theater (that had shuttered by the time I reached junior high) for entertainment. This was like I was moving to New York City. Living in downtown Dayton,Ohio was going to be exciting! I decided to move downtown because I noticed everything I did entertainment wise, I did downtown. We have the 2nd Street Market, The Schuster Center , watching old movies at the Victoria theater, and of course the Oregon district.

The movers were able to get everything in miraculously. I put a few things in the bathroom and I had food delivered. I watched TV til I fell asleep on the couch. I arose the next morning to fifty or more phone calls and text messages. Friends and family frantically trying to make sure I was okay. I hadn't heard anything.

There had been an active shooter in the Oregon district, and nine individuals lost their lives. I won't lie. It took the joy out of my fresh start. But in the days that followed, I began to see what community I had moved to. People begin to check on others in the community, and make sure they were okay. You didn't see one person not hug another person in the days following the shooting. A fellow member of my previous community pulled together a concert to help start the healing process. I began to see t-shirts #DaytonStrong.

We as a community are still healing. Now as the anniversary approaches, the FUDGE Foundation (Flourishing Under Distress, Giving Everything Encouragement), are planning two events to commemorate the anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting, that claimed the lives of nnd forever changed the lives of many members of our community. The anniversary memorial on Thursday August 4th and the HART Gala on Saturday, August 6th.

Starting at 6:00pm on Thursday, August 4th in front of Blind Bob’s. There will be community leaders present to speak about gun violence and the danger it presents in our communities, a candle lighting service, music and prayer as well as nine-minutes of silence to honor the victims who were fatally shot that night. Support group information will be available, and also resource guides to support victims of trauma and mental health.

The Hart Gala (Healing Art, Through Trauma) is a black tie event, and will be celebrating a new addition to the Springfield Museum of Art. Come out August 6, 2022 , Gala time is 5pm-8pm at Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Dr. Springfield, Ohio 45504. There will be live entertainment, dinner and an open bar. And the FUDGE Foundation will be giving out the Derrick Fudge Memorial Scholarship. Tickets are available for purchase at http://ticketstripe.com/TheHARTGala.

I hope that the Dayton Montgomery County community will join us at Blind Bob’s on August 4th and the Hart Gala August 6, 2022.

Keep the nine alive