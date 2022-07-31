Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!

RhondaK Native Florida Folk Artist

For some magical reason art always comes alive in the city. It's like they go hand in hand. There's no age limit for the artist nor the aesthete. Coming August 6, 2022, the AES Ohio summer in the city signature event, will take place in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Stationed throughout the downtown's core, will be 300 plus artists celebrating visual and performing arts. Through performing, demonstrations, hands on projects, a Juried art show, where you get to vote on the best piece of artwork and an Artisan Market.

..."art in the city brings out our organizations, small businesses, residents, and artists themselves together to celebrate art of all kinds, wow inspiring Dayton's next wave of creators."-Sandra K. Gudorf, president of Downtown Dayton Partnership.

You want to make your mark? Head downtown August 6th and gather along with more than 300 artists, educators, and performers, taking part in the Art in the City.

Come Chalk the Block on Main Street! Help Boy Blue finish a chalk mural that spans more than half of a city block! Help the Dayton Library by helping finish the butterfly-shaped window decal. Paint one of downtown’s unique murals, with the Front Street Artist. Create your own masterpiece to take home with the help of K12 Gallery & TEJAS!(at the Levitt Pavilion)

Always wanted to make a quilt? Head to Dayton Metro Library, the Dayton Sewing Collaborative will lend a hand. You'll beam with pride seeing it hanging in your own community!

Create a paper collage with the African American Visual Arts Guild at Arts Central on Main. Yufeng Wang, Ph.D. takes the lead, on ancient Asian brush painting techniques . You'll love this live worship at the Dayton public library. And so much more!

After using all your artistic imagination head over to the stage areas. They will be stationed throughout the events featuring musical acts, spoken word, artist, and dancers. This will lead you to the Hot Spots at the art in the city, roaming in and out of artists and pop up performances some Hot Spots include, Family Zone and Party on the Patio. New this year, will be Arts Central on Main, a party on the street as you enjoy food trucks, vendors, live music, pop-up performances, and art demos right in the middle of Main Street!

August 5th, first Friday will kick off festivities! We're calling it...

The Art in the City Pre-pARTy!

You'll still be able to get deals, we're just adding the arts and other entertainment around the downtown area.

Can't wait to see you there!!