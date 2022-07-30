Columbus Food Truck Festival is back! With a few changes.

Voted Best Food Truck Festival Arturo Rey, Upsplash

If you attended the Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival last year, you would have noticed it was in a new location. The Franklin county fairgrounds turned out to be a great venue! So this year they are returning with the Food Truck Festival -Hillard Edition!

With great participants demand, they have added a third day to festival. Giving more festival guest a chance to try the 50 plus food trucks, and listen to great music acts. The festival will take place August 19-21, 2022. Friday starting at 4 p.m.–11 p.m.; Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. and Sunday, August 21 from noon –7 p.m.



Tickets are $5 per persons over 12, children 12 and under are free with an adult ( Adult must be 18). If ordering online you can choose the date, you plan to attend. Or you can buy a $10 ticket, per person for the whole weekend.

The main stage will feature:



Fri. August 19



Willie Phoenix



Sat. August 20



Angela Perley



Sun. August 21



Winnie Cooper



In partnering with Avid Hotel, you can make your visit to the festival a weekend getaway! But hurry up and book your stay. Rooms will go fast,once August starts.





Voted one the best food truck festival in the United States, year after year. This year the charitable partners include, Music Love Ohio, and the Ronald McDonald House charities of Central, Ohio.





Want a souvenir? Purchase a t-shirt or hoodie from the Columbus food truck festival website, or stop by the many arts and crafts vendors throughout the festival.



Maps will be available in August, so you can plan which trucks you want to revisit or try for the first time. My families favorite is the Amish Country donuts! Check out the full food truck participants list below



Columbus Ohio



