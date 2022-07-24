Finding your French community, right here in Ohio.

Erik Mclea/Upsplash

What is the best way to learn a language and become fluent in it? Your likely to get different answers. Study, read books, listen to music, through apps(which one, there's so many), and so on. But one answer rings true in every list-immersion.

But how do I immerse in my language of choice, French? And in Ohio?

Have you ever heard of the Alliance Francaise de Cincinnati? Located in Cincinnati, Ohio (and throughout the U.S.A.) Alliance Francaise de Cincinnati, a non-profit cultural institution founded in 1901. They promote Francophone language, cultural awareness, and French learning opportunities for the American public.

I decided to learn a language, I choose French, I love the language, culture, and movies starting Audrey Hepburn sealed the deal. I started out on a couple apps. I read french books on a regular (children's books lol). We have what we call French Fridays at home. Everything on Friday is in the french language, from bonjour to bonne nuit. Which is very eventful when everyone is sleepy.

I knew it was time to take it a step further, immersion. I started doing research and found Alliance Francaise de Cincinnati. I signed up for their newsletter, written the majority in French but has English articles though out. This is what I found out about AF.

The weekly newsletter is very informative, it lets you know when the annual meeting are. Gives you links to discounts on French events like, the Symphony Orchestra, French inspired plays, jazz concerts, and more! You can take French cooking classes, go to group cookouts, or celebrate Bastille Day, play Pétanque, a form of lawn bowling. Read article through links in newsletter, find bilingual job openings, and community services for francophones.

There's also an online library available to current Alliance Francaise de Cincinnati members. Cost of membership varies from $25 for students to $275 for corporate sponsors.

Thinking of relocating to or back to France, the newsletter will tell you about French real estate that's on the market. Receive french recipes to try weekly. Love french movies, see french movies with a group of french speaking movie- goers at the Marlemont and Esquire theaters near AF Kenwood location or the Neon in downtown Dayton,Ohio.

The Alliance Francaise de Cincinnati is open by appointment only M-F. Call for appointment.

BONUS***

Other ways to immerse in French language. French Amerique, only bilingual magazine in US. Stream French TV shows on TVMONDE on sling ($15/month). Also places to visit, the French Rendezvous gift shop. The French Crust Café and Bistro, at Over-the- Rhine. And Boosalis Bakery and Café in Centerville, Ohio. I ordered a Tshirt from Etsy, it says speak to me in my love language...French. I plan to wear it to known French areas. I hope this article helps!

Located above the Trio restaurant.

7565 S. Kenwood Rd. Suite 203

Cincinnati, Ohio 45236

Call for appointment and/or to sign up for French classes at:

(513) 293-2948

Au revoir!