Welcome to the Hive, The Honey Hole Thrift Store in Fairborn, Ohio

Courtesy of owner, Crystal Watkins

People like myself are returning to independent, family owned thrift stores. Many are fed up with the price surges at chain thrift stores. We want to find unique pieces, and not things that are discounted from department stores. Some of my best love items have come from local family owned thrift stores.

Most items at family owned thrift stores come from donations from people in the community and the owners going out and searching for items that might sell well in their store. Family owned thrift stores tend to be smaller, but you could get a bigger bang for your buck! It does take mapping out new spots and coming through on a cycle, like monthly or every new season. New things come in all the time.

I stopped by The Honey Hole. This was my second visit to this thrift store. This visit I was able to find a brand new black leather Banana Republic purse, my first visit I scored two boxes of canning jars for $10. This store is owned by two sisters. I meet Crystal on my first visit. Talking with her is honestly the highlight of my visit.

It's hard to believe they've only been open a little over a year. Driving up, it looks like it's been there forever. When you visit, you will know how much love they put into this store.

Donations are accepted daily, and you can call for a pickup. They sell gently used women, men, and children's clothing. And shoes, handbags, linens, dishes, electronics, home decor, toys, books, games, and tools. If you are moving into your first apartment, this place will be a nice place to start for kitchen items.

Hours of operation is Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Located across the street from the Fairborn library.

The Honey Hole Thrift Store

11 S. Central Ave.

Fairborn, Ohio 45324

Phone: 937-995-5024