Dollar Swap Bookstore, budget friendly bookstore in Dayton, Ohio.

As of December 31st 2019, Murphy's book store at 2852 Wilmington Pike closed. You can read about their closing on Murphy's book stores website page in a blog titled: On closing a bookstore and Murphy's is closing at the end of 2019.Don't be sad... They have moved to a online presence and the sister store is doing very well. That's today's visit, a hidden gem of Dayton Ohio. When I first started visiting Dollar Book Swap it wasn't very busy and it wasn't as stylish as it is today. I think it was my second visit when me and my son were almost locked in the store; they didn't know anyone was in there (lol, true story).







You may not know by the outside when you drive by, that there is a bookstore inside. You have to drive down the side of building and park in back,(It's located across the street from the old Chrysler factory). The loading dock doors are the doors you take to go inside. As I stated in my Google map review, the outside of the building leaves something to be desired. But once you walk inside you will be amazed that surroundings are very inviting. I love the blue umbrellas hanging from ceiling. They have small shopping carts and baskets available. When you first walk in there is a large map. You can pin where you're from. I love this feature. You can add your location. And to be honest if you love books the way I love books you don't care where you get them. I promise you will returned to this location over and over again. The staff is very helpful and welcoming. In the years of me patronizing this place, I've never heard an employee or volunteer complaining about their job. Avid book lovers work and volunteer there. When we first started visiting this location, I think the only thing you could buy was water. Now you can get a variety of snacks and drinks. I'm usually running in after work, so I'm happy to say they have public restrooms.







Let's get into some of the features of the store: Children's room-children can sit and read books and look for books toto purchase . DVDs-yes there are those that continue to enjoy tangible movie formats. Audio books-a plus for long car, large print books. Children's rummage bins-bags are provided to fill up with books from these bins each field bag is only $10. DBS merch- T-shirts ($13), Mugs($7) are available for purchase. Book artwork-*offering locally made perfectly imperfect book . Restrooms- public restrooms are available (check out the album cover wall artwork ). Albums-new to store! (Available in the back of the store behind the DVDs just look for the movie signage) DBS selfie- snap a photo of yourself and family and share to your social media (don't forget to hashtag dollarbookswap) . Store credit-bringing your books for store credit (not for use on DBS merch) . Volunteer opportunity-you must be 18 to volunteer (best way to get hired when position opens up). Free shipping-buy books at the online store on eBay prices vary; ebay.com/str/pmurphybook

***Special announcement: teacher sets and homeschool books will be available soon please stop by for information.







Dollar Book Swap is located at 1723 Webster Street, Dayton Ohio Hours of operation: Monday -Thursday 10-3, Friday and Saturday 10-6.





Check them out on Facebook, Instagram & TikTok @onedollarswap You can email Missy Nickels, store manager at: Missy@onedollarbookswap.com for any additional information or questions. Have a great book