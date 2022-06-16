Dry Mill-the sober bar of Columbus Ohio, is now open for business!!

Micheal Discenza/Unsplash

Two of my favorite movies has always been Roadhouse and Urban Cowboy. But one thing you know for sure, there's going to be a bar fight!

Sometimes you just want to go out without all the hassle. The bar fights and getting hit on by the drunk person. Maybe you don't drink anymore or just want a break. The first time I heard of non-alcoholic bars was on The Today Show, before the pandemic. I never thought I would have one close to me here in Ohio.

I've been following David Payne and Colin Thomas(two now sober friends),since they first started developing their business back when they were selling T-shirts. I hurried up and subscribed to their email, so I could know how things were going; and when they would open.

I'm excited to say that the Dry Mill -the sober bar of Columbus is now open daily 11am-11pm, closed on Tuesdays.

Located right in the heart of downtown, at 79 South 4th Street Columbus Ohio 43215.

The Dry Mill will have a full non-alcoholic drink menu, from mocktails to non-alcoholic beers, and some specialty teas. Prices of drinks averaging $5-$15.

They also have a food menu, appetizers, salads, sandwiches and burgers (served with fries).

Please check on their Facebook page for entertainment, they plan to have Trivia Mondays, Karaoke Thursdays, and comedy nights. And follow them on Instagram.

This looks like a place that you can bring your whole family to and have a good night out. I love supporting new businesses!!!