Choosing a comfort scent, over comfort food. Bath and Body Works semi-annual sale going on now.

Everyone is making adjustments lately, but still wanting to enjoy the things that make us happy. Scents have the power to ease tension and lift our spirits. Let's see how local customers and employees are doing after gas hikes and other economy impacts.

To do this, I traveled over to the Fairfield Mall in Beavercreek Ohio, to check out the Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale going on the whole month of June Saturday, June 11th was the first day. I usually spend between $50- $70 when these sales come around. For me body sprays are the only thing I can wear because of my allergies. Perfumes usually makes me very wheezy and my eyes water.

With wanting to enjoy the sale that I've always attended, I decided this season to purchase only body sprays (no candles, aromatherapy, or soaps),and keep my budget under $20. I'll let you know at the end how I did!

On arrival I didn't see a line like I did in 2020 which wrapped around to my old salon. (sadly, it's no longer there ). But it seemed to have plenty off customers. The employees were still happy and helpful; everyone. It seemed to have half the amount of employees working the sale compared to the past, but that might be due to the lack of employees.

Usually when I come it's hard to find bags or baskets to put your items in, but there seems to be plenty on this day (Saturday morning). Customers seem to be enjoying being out but they also seem to stay in their little circles and have conversations with their family and friends. When speaking with some willing customers, they too said they were adjusting their spending and choices.

The bins seem smaller this season and I only noticed three sale bins, two with 75% off and one with 50% off. Summer scents like Sea Island Shore and Sunset Glow were in the sale bins. I choose both! I'm sure they will be putting more out as the month goes on, but with everything going on right now; I wouldn't wait too long. Going to the sale was one way to feel "normal", hey there's nothing wrong with having little traditions.

All in all I enjoyed my visit today. So did I stay on budget? I also purchased, Bubbly Rosé, Pink Chiffon and my new favorite scent Peach Prosecco Macarons. There is also a new scent Butterfly! I didn't end up purchasing it. In total I spent $33, for 5 scents, not bad.

Love or Hate the Works* Everyone loves a deal!!!

