Huber Heights, OH

Community garage sales are in full swing in Huber Heights, Ohio!!

It's the beginning of summer, and that means it's garage sale season!

The Huber Heights annual community yard garage sale, is held every June and October; starting on Thursday and ending on Sunday. I decided Saturday would be a good day to hop around to various locations. I will say that they have gotten a little bit more elaborate over the years.

First step was finding out where each one would be in Huber Heights, I didn't want to waste gas or time. A published list of sale participants is located on the City of Huber Heights website. Each day the sale begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends on Thursday and Friday at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 6:00. You can print off a copy of list or just screenshot the list.



Now that I had my list it was time to withdraw some cash. As I sat in the drive-thru at the bank, I looked over and spotted a sign for one of the sales. What stood out to me, was it stated they accepted credit cards! You definitely want to stop at a sale with credit card access, even if you don't use your card. Which I decided I was not too comfortable doing. The second thing I noticed about the sign was how professional it looked. Now don't get me wrong, I love the bright colored signs that children draw for sales. I circled the address on my printed list.



When I pulled up to the home, it seemed really busy. I was not prepared for what I found as I walked up the sidewalk. I saw a lot of artwork and printed T-shirts that look like it came from their own personal business. I saw a large creature with no head and fake blood pouring out. I found out later while speaking to the participants of the yard sale, that they do a Halloween themed yard for the holiday. I thought I recognized the house, I remember bringing my grandson over to look at their Christmas decorations. It was beautifully decorated.

I loved the large signs in their yard. The signs were large enough to get cars to turn on their street. They also had a tented area, with rows and rows of different jewelry and piercings, all in store quality clear boxes. I found three great books for only a couple of dollars. I noticed in the back of the tent they have this sign, I never seen camera.



Autumn and David were very nice, David even loaded my car with some of my purchased items. Autumn asked me if I wanted to sign up for the raffle to win Texas Roadhouse gift cards. She said they always have a drawing on the last day of the garage sale. You had to purchase a least $15-20 worth of merchandise to be entered.



They even have free baked goods!

I can say Saturday was an eventful day. After a full day of sale hopping, I'm ready to settle down and read a book and soak my feet.

Do you enjoy community garage sales? Maybe you can began to organize one for your community, or get out and participate in one in a neighboring community.

Sunday, June 12, 2022 is the last day of Huber Heights Community Sale. Get out and check them out, or plan for October!!!





Published by

Retired cosmetologist, writer, blogger, and local guide for Google Maps. I'll be sharing helpful stories and local happenings throughout Ohio. Including breaking news, and places to eat.

Dayton, OH
21 followers

