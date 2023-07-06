Britney Spears Allegedly Slapped by member of the San Antonio Spurs Security

Photo by Mathew Browne on Unsplash

A San Antonio Spurs security guard allegedly assaulted Britney Spears after attempting to take a photo with the team's rookie prodigy, Victor Wembanyama. According to TMZ, the singer has reported an assault to the Metropolitan Police Department.

On Wednesday, the event occurred at the Catch restaurant at the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas. Around 8:30 p.m., Britney went to the restaurant for dinner with her husband, Sam Asghari, and two others. As she walked into the casino, she was surrounded by fans.

According to Yahoo, Britney noticed Victor. She approached him and asked if they could take a photo together. She tapped him on the back, right shoulder, and the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, Damien Smith– the team that chose Victor last month – is said to have promptly backhanded her, causing her to tumble to the ground and knocking her glasses off.

Britney collected herself and proceeded to her table. According to reports, the security guard approached the table and apologized. "You understand how it is when fans are swarming you," he remarked. He apologized, and Britney accepted his apology. TMZ was informed the security guard didn't know who she was when he struck her.

According to TMZ, Metro PD is treating the event as a serious case. They called it a criminal investigation and are taking the incident as 'serious as a heart attack.' TMZ added that the case will "likely" be referred to the D.A. However, that does not mean criminal charges will be filed.