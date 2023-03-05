Chris Rock Finally Address Oscars Slap A Year Later

Photo by Mirko Fabian on Unsplash

A year after Will Smith slapped him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock delivered his rebuttal in a powerful stand-up special, which was streamed live on Netflix, and boasted that he "took that hit like Pacquiao."

Rock performed his first stand-up special since the incident titled "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" the comedy special, streamed live from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, marked Netflix’s first foray into live streaming. But it was also a long-awaited comedy counterpunch to Academy Awards infamy.

According to the Associated Press, Rock, dressed all in white and wearing a Prince medallion around his neck, immediately alluded to last year's Oscars while riffing on "wokeness," hypersensitivity, and "selective outrage." You never know who might get triggered,” said Rock. “Anybody who says words hurt hasn’t been punched in the face.”

Rock went on to discuss other topics in the special, but about an hour toward the ending, he skewered back to the 2022 Oscars incident "You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith. Everybody knows,” Rock said. “It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.”

Chris went on to say that he didn't see himself as a victim in the situation and didn't do interviews with Oprah Winfrey or Gayle. “I’m not a victim, baby,” said Rock. “You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying. You will never see it. Never going to happen.”

In the aftermath of last year's events, Smith resigned from the Recording Academy and was banned from all academy events for the next ten years.