White Sox Minor Leaguer Anderson Comas Comes Out As Gay; Says He Wants To Be An Inspiration For "those like me"

Comas is only the third minor leaguer in baseball history to come out publicly.

According to CBS Sports, Anderson Comas, a White Sox prospect, came out as gay in a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday. The Dominican Republic native, 23, is the third minor leaguer in baseball history to come out publicly, following former Giants pitcher Solomon Bates and former Brewers first baseman David Denson.

Comas shared a post that stated, "proudly and happily part of the LGBTQ+ community." Comas called this post "the most personal thing he's ever shared." "I enjoy my work a lot; being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me, so I just wanna say something to those people that say that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me; I'm gay, and I'm a professional athlete, so that didn't stop me from making my dreams come true, Comos stated.

"I'm doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there fitting for their dreams; please don't listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself, and go for it."

White Sox assistant general manager Chris Gretz congratulated Comas after his announcement. Gretz lauded the organization for maintaining an inclusive environment.

"Anderson first shared his news with us last year," read a statement from Getz. "And I was very pleased he was comfortable sharing with us in player development. I also was happy at the reaction across the organization, which, as you would expect, was to support, help and congratulate a teammate.